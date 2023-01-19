Vince McMahon Reaches Multimillion-Dollar Settlement with Ex-WWE Referee Who Accused Him of Rape: Report

Rita Chatterton accused McMahon of raping her in 1986 when his company was then known as the World Wrestling Federation

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 19, 2023 04:40 PM
Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2014 International CES
Vince McMahon. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Vince McMahon has reached a multimillion-dollar legal settlement with a former WWE referee who accused him of raping her in 1986.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, McMahon settled a lawsuit brought against him by Rita Chatterton, a former referee who said he raped her. Though Chatterton asked for $11.75 million from the WWE executive, the two sides agreed to a multimillion-dollar settlement that is less than that amount, the outlet reported.

PEOPLE has reached out to WWE and McMahon's attorney, Jerry McDevitt, for comment.

In comments to WSJ, McDevitt said McMahon denied the allegations.

"Mr. McMahon denies and always has denied raping Ms. Chatterton," he said. "And he settled the case solely to avoid the cost of litigation."

According to New York Magazine, Chatterton is known as the first female referee in the history of WWE (then known as the World Wrestling Federation). She first came forward with the rape allegations in 1992, but the statute of limitations had already run out by then.

Leonard Inzitari, a former wrestler known as "Mario Mancini," backed up Chatterton's claims, and recalled seeing her alone by a wrestling ring before a show in 1986.

"She looks at me and bursts out in tears," Inzitari told New York Magazine. "And she grabbed me, and I go, 'Rita, what happened?' "

Inzitari said that's when Chatterton told him that she had been in McMahon's limousine, where he allegedly raped her.

"[I] heard a lot of different stories," Inzitari told the outlet of rumors surrounding McMahon. "He was strange, brother."

In 2022, McMahon was the target of an investigation after WWE's board received an email notifying them of an alleged $3 million payment McMahon paid to a female paralegal to prevent her from discussing their alleged sexual relationship or making critical statements about him. The news was first reported by the WSJ.

A spokesperson for the company claimed to the WSJ that the relationship between Vince and the now-former employee was consensual.

RELATED VIDEO: Ron Jeremy Found Mentally Incompetent to Stand Trial for Dozens of Rape, Sexual Assault Charges

After stepping down as head of WWE, McMahon — the company's controlling shareholder — returned this month, citing "upcoming media rights negotiations" and "increased industry-wide demand for quality content and live events."

"The only way for WWE to fully capitalize on this opportunity is for me to return as Executive Chairman and support the management team in the negotiations for our media rights and to combine that with a review of strategic alternatives," he said in a statement. "My return will allow WWE, as well as any transaction counterparties, to engage in these processes knowing they will have the support of the controlling shareholder."

Related Articles
LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 24: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Chairman Vince McMahon appears in the ring during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Vince McMahon Aims to Return as WWE Executive Chairman amid Sexual Misconduct Investigation
WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon attends the WWE Superstars For Hope Reception on April 05, 2019 in New York City.
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon Announces Resignation as Father Vince Returns
Vince McMahon attends a press conference to announce that WWE Wrestlemania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
WWE CEO Vince McMahon Allegedly Paid $3M to Former Employee to Hide Affair: Report
LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 24: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Chairman Vince McMahon appears in the ring during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Vince McMahon Announces Retirement from WWE amid Sexual Misconduct Investigation
Vince McMahon attends a press conference to announce that WWE Wrestlemania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
WWE's Vince McMahon Agreed to Pay $12 Million to Settle Sexual Misconduct Allegations: Report
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
Kanye West Paid Settlement to a Former Employee Who Accused Him of Praising Hitler at Work: Report
Vince McMahon attends a press conference to announce that WWE Wrestlemania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Vince McMahon, 76, Steps Down as WWE CEO During Sexual Misconduct Investigation
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie Calls Brad Pitt's Winery Lawsuit 'Part of a Problematic Pattern' in New Court Filing
Robert Griswold of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal
Paralympic Swimmer Robert Griswold Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teammate in New Lawsuit
Singer Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys attends the unveiling of Marvel's Hulkbuster armor wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at The Venetian Las Vegas on February 28, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nick Carter Sued for Sexual Battery in 2001 Fan Incident as Source Denies Allegations
Backstreet Boys
ABC Pulls Backstreet Boys Holiday Special Following Nick Carter Rape Allegations and Lawsuit
Nicholas Rossi at the Sheriff Court in Edinburgh
U.S. Rape Suspect Fled Country Before Getting Arrested at Scottish Hospital While Fighting COVID
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Elon Musk Is Under Federal Investigation for 'His Conduct' in $44 Billion Twitter Deal
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Granted Partial Dismissal in Court Tied to Anthony Rapp Assault Allegations: Report
E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump
Judge Rules Donald Trump Must Sit for Deposition in Assault Accuser's Defamation Lawsuit
12 July 2021, France, Cannes: Bill Murray attends the screening of the film "The French Dispatch" during the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals.
Bill Murray Allegedly Kissed and Straddled Female Production Staffer, Causing Movie's Halt: Report