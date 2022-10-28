Vince Dooley, Legendary Georgia Bulldogs Football Coach, Dead at 90: 'One of the Greatest'

Vince Dooley is best known for leading the Georgia Bulldogs to an undefeated season in 1980, and earning six NCAA Southeastern Conference championship titles throughout his career

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on October 28, 2022 09:02 PM
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Former UGA head coach, Vince Dooley walks the sidelines prior to the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game between the Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 3, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Photo: Todd Kirkland/Getty

Vince Dooley, the legendary University of Georgia Bulldogs football coach that led the team to multiple historic championship wins, has died. He was 90.

The school confirmed that Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home, surrounded by his wife, Barbara, and their four kids on Friday. An official cause of death was not revealed.

Dooley is best known for leading the Georgia Bulldogs team to 201 wins and 6 NCAA Southeastern Conference (SEC) championship titles during his 25-year tenure as head coach between 1964 - 1988, the school said.

His most successful year coaching came in 1980, when he led the team to an undefeated 12-0 season in the SEC. He also worked as athletic director for the team from 1979 to 2004, per the University of Georgia.

Dooley is recognized as the fourth all-time highest-winning football coach in SEC history, according to USA Today. He was inducted into the Georgia and Alabama Sports Hall of Fames, as well as the College Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

Georgia coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field by his players after his Bulldogs beat Michigan State 34-27 in the Gator Bowl. It was Dooley's final game for Georgia. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
Bettmann Archive/Getty

Earlier this month, Dooley had been hospitalized for a "mild case" of COVID-19. He was later released, saying in a statement that he would continue with upcoming book signings, ESPN reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Current and former Georgia Bulldogs coaches and staff posted on Twitter to remember the longtime coach.

Former Georgia coach and college football analyst Mark Richt called Dooley "one of the greatest coaches of all time," and said he "owed a lot" to him for his mentorship.

Current Georgia Bulldog coach Kirby Smart, who led the team to an SEC title win in 2021, tweeted that Dooley was a "one of a kind with an unmatched love for UGA" and that he "will be missed in our community, university, and in college athletics."

The SEC said on Twitter that it will honor the late coach by airing the Georgia Bulldog's 1980 championship victory over Notre Dame at 9 p.m. ET Friday evening.

Related Articles
Charley Trippi
Charley Trippi, Oldest Member of Pro Football Hall of Fame, Dead at 100
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19 : LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Washington Wizards on November 19, 2003 at the MCI Center in Washington DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images); PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Second-Generation Ballers: Rising NBA Stars Whose Parents Were Also Players 
Candice Crawford and Tony Romo attend the 2022 Paramount Upfront at 666 Madison Avenue on May 18, 2022 in New York City
Who Is Tony Romo's Wife? All About Candice Crawford Romo
Odessa Permian head coach Gary Gaines walks off the practice field after a high school football workout in Odessa, Texas. Gaines, the 63-year-old at the center of the "Friday Night Lights" book and film, has left the school's sideline for the last time after announcing his resignation on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012.
Gary Gaines, Texas Football Coach of 'Friday Night Lights' Fame, Dead at 73
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 11: Hall of fame inductee Hugh McElhenny of the San Francisco 49ers on the field during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Candlestick Park on October 11, 2009 in San Francisco, California. The Falcons defeated the 49ers 45-10. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Getty Images)
NFL Hall of Famer and Former San Francisco 49ers Player Hugh McElhenny Dead at 93
COLUMBIA, SC - SEPTEMBER 29: Phil Petty of the South Carolina Gamecocks runs with the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Columbia, South Carolina on September 29, 2001. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Former University of South Carolina QB Phil Petty Dead at 43
Matthew Stafford, Kelly Stafford attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? All About Kelly Stafford
Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina.
Quarterback Arch Manning — Nephew of Peyton and Eli — Announces Commitment to University of Texas
Bill Russell
NBA and Civil Rights Icon Bill Russell Dead at 88: 'Our Beloved No. 6'
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2014, file photo, Marlin Briscoe stands in front of a street that was renamed for him in Omaha, Neb. The Pro Football Hall of Fame calls the Omaha, Neb. native the first black quarterback in the modern era of pro football. He opened the door for many, including Carolina's Cam Newton and Seattle's Russell Wilson, who both pay homage to him. (Kent Sievers/Omaha World-Herald via AP, File)
Marlin Briscoe, the First Black Starting Quarterback in the American Football League, Dead at 76 
Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up before the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
What to Know About Stetson Bennett, Georgia's Quarterback Who Walked on Team and Rocks a Flip Phone
Former President Donald Trump hugs Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Off the Field, Herschel Walker Fumbles: Inside the Hail Mary Attempt to Have a Football Star Flip the Senate
Rosa Louise McCauley Parks (1913-2005), American Civil Rights activist. Booking photo taken at the time of her arrest for refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama, bus to a white passenger on 1 December 1955.
Rosa Parks, Carter G. Woodson & More Notable Black History Month Figures to Celebrate This Week
Songwriter Lamont Dozier attends the 2013 BMI Pop Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 14, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.
Motown Hitmaker Lamont Dozier Dies at 81: 'Rest in Heavenly Peace'
The New England Patriots legend Gino Cappelletti stands on the sidelines for the ceremonial coin toss before their game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009
Gino Cappelletti, Patriots Hall of Famer, Dead at 89: 'Legendary Human'
Jen and Sharrief Shah
Who Is Jen Shah's Husband? All About Sharrieff Shah