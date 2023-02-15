Vin Diesel and Post Malone Among Entertainers Headlining 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

Stars from sports and entertainment are headed to Salt Lake City, Utah for the NBA's 2023 All-Star Weekend.

On Wednesday, the league announced an additional list of celebrities who will headline the weekend's performances. Prior to tip-off of the All-Star game, Post Malone will perform a medley of his greatest hits. The rapper's performance will also follow the NBA's first-ever in-arena All-Star Draft at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Fast and the Furious star Vin Diesel will also be on hand at the game to welcome fans to the evening and introduce the All-Star players.

The star-studded weekend will also feature a headlining performance by Burna Boy, 2023 Grammy-winning singer Tems and rapper Rema during halftime of the 2023 All-Star Game. Following the Afrobeats-themed performance, the NBA will honor Lakers superstar LeBron James for becoming the league's all-time scoring leader.

The NBA also announced on Wednesday that actor Ben Affleck will join the greatest names in basketball to introduce the participants in Friday's Celebrity All-Star Game.

Affleck, 50, will star as Nike co-founder Phil Knight in the upcoming film Air, which chronicles the brand's pursuit of partnering with NBA legend Michael Jordan in 1984. Affleck also serves as director on the film, which co-stars Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, and Marlon Wayans.

As previously announced, musicians The Kid LAROI and Bia will perform at the AT&T NBA All-Star Pregame Concert during NBA All-Star Weekend. The show will take place on Feb. 19 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, before the NBA All-Stars like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo take the court for the 2023 All-Star Game.

This year's NBA All-Stars include a handful of new names from teams around the league. Utah Jazz center Lauri Markannen and Memphis Grizzlies defensive specialist Jaren Jackson Jr. will both be making their first appearances in the All-Star Game on Feb. 19.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will tip off Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and will air on TNT.