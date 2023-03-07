Vikings Wide Receiver K.J. Osborn Saves Man From Burning Car in 'Life or Death' Incident

The NFL player carried the bleeding driver to safety, fearing the vehicle could explode at any second

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 7, 2023 12:02 PM
Vikings Receiver KJ Osborn Saves Man From Burning Car
Photo: KJ Osborn/Twitter

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn said it was a "life and death" snap decision when he rushed towards a burning car with three other good Samaritans to help free a trapped driver.

The 25-year-old NFL player was in an Uber when his driver saw flames on the side of a road in Austin, Texas on Sunday night. Speaking with the NFL Network's Good Morning Football earlier today, Osborn explained how the dramatic rescue unfolded.

Osborn and his Uber driver ran to the wreckage along with two other strangers, and the Uber driver yanked open the passenger door.

"We didn't know if this car was going to blow up, so that's when I picked him up. He's bleeding, his blood is on me, I carry him maybe 10 or 15 yards," Osborn said.

The Vikings player said despite playing football in front of millions of people, it couldn't prepare him for the pressure of the "life and death" situation.

"We're professional athletes, but you know, I'm a regular person just like anybody else. That wasn't a game, this is life. This was life or death." He said he struggled to sleep after the incident, telling Good Morning Football: "I went home thinking I was just going to be able to sleep and be fine."

Osborn shared images from the crash scene on his Twitter account along with his thoughts on the night's events.

Vikings Receiver KJ Osborn Saves Man From Burning Car
KJ Osborn/Twitter

"Most of the time the saying goes 'wrong place wrong time.' But this time I believe God had me, us, at the right place at the exact right time. Last night myself and these 3 absolute heroes helped save a mans life by rescuing him from a vehicle up in flames after a bad crash. A situation I'd never imagine being apart of in a million years," the tweet, which has been viewed more than 1.1 million times, said.

He shared a photo of himself with three other people involved in the rescue, as well as images of the car with flames totally engulfing the front third of the vehicle. Another photo shows the burned-out wreckage on the side of the road.

Vikings Receiver KJ Osborn Saves Man From Burning Car
KJ Osborn/Twitter

Speaking with The Adam Schefter Podcast on Monday, Osborn said the driver of the crash was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and he didn't appear to have serious injuries.

"He was kind of in a daze," Osborn told Schefter. "He felt the heat coming to his legs and obviously he just got into a big crash so he's kinda out of it."

The NFL player said he planned to meet up with the man, along with his fellow rescuers.

Osborne recorded five touchdowns in the 2022 season and played college football for Miami.

