Quarterback Kirk Cousins Says 'If I Die, I Die' About NFL Restarting Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins isn't afraid of the potential health risks that could come with the 2020 NFL season amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of Spotify's 10 Questions podcast, Cousins said he feels a sense of "peace" going into the upcoming season, despite knowing there could be a chance of him contracting the virus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If I die, I die," the 32-year-old quarterback said. "I kind of have peace about that."

Cousins also touched on group concern leading up to the league's decision to move forward with a 2020 season.

"I think, more than anything, we didn't, or don't have information," Cousins said in the interview. "And I think that's what people wanted. Whatever it's going to be, whatever the protocols are going to be, whether it's extremely safe, whether there's some risk involved, we would like to know what it is. What are we signing up for?"

Cousins noted that individual perspectives on the pandemic will create a unique experience for teams in the league this season.

"I even think within the building there's going to be a dichotomy of people who couldn't care less about the virus, have no concern about it, have never lost a minute of sleep about it. And then you get people on the other side of the spectrum who, every second of every day they're consumed with fear about it. What you don't know is who's where on the spectrum when you first go back," he said.

Cousins added, "They're talking about wearing face shields and I don't know how we're going to breathe at practice if we're doing that. But at the same time, if that's the protocol, and if we have to abide by it to have a season, we've got to find a way to make it work."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

When asked about his own perspective on the virus and safety precautions, Cousins said he believes wearing a mask is more about respecting others rather than protecting himself.

"I want to respect what other people’s concerns are. For me personally, if you're just talking about if no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it, I would say I’m gonna go about my daily life. If I get it, I’m gonna ride it out. I’m gonna let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of an approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be okay. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that," he explained. "So that's really where I fall on it. So my opinion about wearing a mask is really about being respectful to other people. It really has nothing to do with my own personal thoughts."

The NFL initially released a new schedule for the 2020 preseason, along with regular-season game dates and matchups, in April. Preseason games were supposed be held throughout the month of August, however, in late July, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced their cancellation.

The regular season is still expected to kick off with the Houston Texans against Super Bowl LIV champs the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 10.

A date for Super Bowl LV has also been determined, with the two eventual top teams going head-to-head on Sunday, Feb. 7, at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium in Florida. The sporting event will air live on CBS.