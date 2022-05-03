Victoria Beckham penned a series of Instagram tributes to her husband of more than two decades in honor of his 47th birthday

Victoria Beckham Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to 'Incredible Husband' David: 'You Are My Everything'

Victoria Beckham Wishes 'Most Incredible Husband' David Beckham a Happy Birthday: 'You Are My Everything' tout: https://www.instagram.com/p/CdC-VnTOLls/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CdDFBn4uWT-

Victoria Beckham Wishes 'Most Incredible Husband' David Beckham a Happy Birthday: 'You Are My Everything' tout: https://www.instagram.com/p/CdC-VnTOLls/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CdDFBn4uWT-

David Beckham is celebrating his birthday with his loving family.

The soccer legend kicked off his special day with a sweet tribute from wife Victoria, who shared multiple posts on Instagram in honor of his 47th trip around the sun.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I love you so much @davidbeckham you are the most incredible husband anyone could wish for and I feel truly blessed. You are my everything x I love you so so much x happy birthday 💕💕💕💕," she captioned the photos.

In the first picture, Victoria, 48, can be seen cuddling up next to her husband of over two decades as the two pose on the beach after sunset, wearing a stunning white sleeveless dress while David rocks a casual white henley and black shorts.

Victoria Beckham Wishes 'Most Incredible Husband' David Beckham a Happy Birthday: 'You Are My Everything' tout: https://www.instagram.com/p/CdC-VnTOLls/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CdDFBn4uWT- Credit: victoria beckham/instagram

The next photo shows the couple lounging on a boat, with a shirtless David smiling at the camera while a smirking Victoria – clad in oversized sunglasses and a black baseball cap – drapes her arm over his leg.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Spice Girls singer followed up her original birthday tribute with a set of pictures of their family, including sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, as well as 10-year-old daughter, Harper Seven.

"Happy birthday @davidbeckham the best daddy!!! We all love you so much!! So many kisses from us all!!! Kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 🥳🎂🎉," she wrote in the caption.

The fashion designer also shared a video of the father of four singing a song with son Cruz. "Family time celebrating really is everything. 🙏🏼 We love you so much," she wrote, tagging her kids in the caption. "Happy Birthday @davidbeckham we love you so much x."

Romeo also joined in on the fun, writing a special post of his own for his dad's big day.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAD, I love you so much thank you for everything, have the best day ♥️♥️ @davidbeckham," he captioned a sweet snap of himself and David lounging and smiling together on a boat.

RELATED VIDEO: David Beckham Reveals the 'Same Thing' Wife Victoria Has Eaten for the Last 25 Years

The Beckham family recently celebrated Victoria's birthday over Easter weekend in April, with David penning a heartwarming message to her following the day's festivities – which included some bunny time with their daughter Harper's new pet Coco.