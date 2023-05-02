Victoria Beckham Shares Photo of Husband David in Wet Underwear for His Birthday: 'You're Welcome'

Victoria Beckham had a gift for all of her husband's fans on his 48th birthday.

Victoria, 49, posted a photo of David Beckham in his tighty whities on Tuesday, asking everyone to wish him a happy birthday.

"Let's all celebrate @davidbeckham !! You're welcome," she wrote in the caption with a laughing face emoji.

In the post, a scantily clad David is smiling, wearing just a pair of sheer, white Calvin Klein undies and a grey beanie as he stands in a pool.

Victoria frequently shows off her soccer star husband, and in March teased him during a couples workout. The former Spice Girl shared a video of their at-home workout on Instagram, joking that David "looks great not doing much" while she works up a sweat in their private gym.

"While one of us works really hard… the other one looks great not doing much 🥴" she wrote in the caption, tagging their trainer Bobby Rich.

The video showed David lying on the floor, stretching his legs and using a massage gun on his shirtless chest while looking at his phone. Victoria also took a mirror selfie as she used a stair climber while her husband of 23 years stood nearby.

And though they playfully tease each other, the couple always makes sure to support each others' careers. In March, David and three of their four kids, daughter Harper, 11, and sons Cruz, 18, and Brooklyn, 23; cheered on Victoria as she presenting her Autumn/Winter 2023 line in Paris. Missing from the family outing was son Romeo, 20.

"I couldn't do it without you, I love you all so much x #harperseven @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham," she captioned her post. "Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!)."

David showed his support of his wife at the show, posting his and the kids' excitement on his Instagram Story, including a photo of Cruz on his way to the event "supporting Mum." He also posted a picture with Harper, adding that she is "so grown up" before they headed into the show.

"You always amaze us. We are so proud 🖤" the former soccer player shared in a sweet message to Victoria over a video of models walking down the runway in her designs.