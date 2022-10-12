Dutch motorcycle star Victor Steeman has died. He was 22.

Steeman was competing in World Supersports 300 (WorldSSP300) Championship in Portugal when he was "involved in a multi-rider incident at Turn 14" during Saturday's opening race, the global governing body of motorcycle racing — Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) — confirmed Tuesday.

"Medical personnel and vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the rider was attended to trackside and at the circuit medical center before being transferred by helicopter to Faro Hospital," the statement explained.

"Despite the best efforts of the circuit's medical staff, marshals and hospital staff, Steeman has sadly succumbed to his injuries."

The announcement also included a statement from Steeman's family who revealed in death he was able to save a number of people through organ donation.

"Something you have always been afraid of as a parent of a motorcycle racer has now happened," the family's statement read. "Our Victor could not win this last race. Despite the unbearable loss and grief, we are extremely proud to share with you that our hero, through his passing, was able to save 5 other people by donating his organs. We would like to thank everyone for the way you have lived with us over the past few days. We will miss our Victor enormously."

After amassing four wins, five podiums, and three pole positions this season, Steeman was coming close to a chance of claiming the WorldSSP300 championship. He also recently became the rider with the most pole positions in the WorldSSP300 class and penned his signature in the history books at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The World Superbike Championship (WorldSBK) also announced the tragic news via its official Twitter account Tuesday, paying tribute to Steeman while extending its condolences to his loved ones.

"We're deeply saddened to report the loss of WorldSSP300 rider Victor Steeman," the tweet said. "The WorldSBK family would like to send all our love to his family, team and loved ones. A great personality, a fierce racer and a legacy left embedded in our paddock forever. Ride in Peace, Victor."

Steeman's death came shortly after a British rider Chrissy Rouse died on Oct. 6 at the age of 26 due to a "significant" head injury he suffered from an accident at a British Superbike Championship earlier this month, according to the BBC.