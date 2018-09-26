Boxing Champion Victor Ortiz Arrested for Rape and Charged with 3 Felonies

Professional boxer Victor Ortiz, who appeared on Dancing with the Stars as well as films The Expendables 3 and Southpaw, has turned himself in to authorities for allegedly raping a woman in March, the Oxnard Police Department confirmed in a news release.

The 31-year-old athlete surrendered himself at the Ventura County Sheriff Department’s East Valley Station on Tuesday after being charged with three counts of felony sexual assault, including rape.

Officials first began investigating Ortiz after his alleged victim contacted authorities on Match 19 claiming she was sexually assaulted “inside a residence in the city of Oxnard,” by the boxer, the Oxnard Police Department said.

The investigation has been ongoing for the last several months before authorities issued an arrest warrant for Ortiz.

The boxer’s bail has been set to $100,000 and he is being held on suspicion of forcible rape as well as forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration.

Victor Ortiz's mug shot Oxnard Police Department

Ortiz’s previously had a run in with the law in 2015 when he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, namely his foot.

Lieutenant Jason Clawson of the Pasadena Police Department previously told PEOPLE that the boxer was arrested at a Kenny Chesney concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The boxer later pled guilty to battery charge as part of a plea deal. He was put on probation.

Ortiz was also arrested in 2016 for a DUI, according to TMZ. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI and was sentenced to 3 years probation and 8 days in county jail.

Ortiz’s latest arrest comes just five days before the boxer is expected to fight in a nationally-televised special against former world title challenger, John Molina Jr.

The fight, which is planned to occur at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California. Ortiz is currently out on bail so it is not clear of the fight will go ahead.

A representative for Ortiz did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Victor Ortiz on Dancing with the Stars Adam Taylor/ABC via Getty

Ortiz’s previous titles include the WBC welterweight in 2011 and the ESPN Prospect of the Year in 2008. He was formerly rated as one of the top three welterweights in the world by ESPN, along with several other sporting and boxing websites.

In his tenure — which includes an overall record of 32-6-3 with 25 knockouts — Ortiz has fought against an impressive list of boxers including Floyd Mayweather, Andre Berto, Lamont Peterson, Luis Collazo, and Marcos Maidana.