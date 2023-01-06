'Mad Dogs' Surfer Márcio Freire Dead at 47 After Accident in Big Waves at Portugal Beach

"The Portuguese Surfing Federation regrets the tragic death, in Nazaré, of Brazilian surfer Márcio Freire," the federation said in a statement Thursday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 6, 2023 01:23 PM
Marcio Freire
Photo: Mike Windle/Getty

Veteran surfer Márcio Freire died Thursday in Portugal in a surfing accident. He was 47.

The Portuguese Surfing Federation confirmed Freire's death in a statement. Translated to English, the federation wrote, "The Portuguese Surfing Federation regrets the tragic death, in Nazaré, of Brazilian surfer Márcio Freire. To the bereaved family and the big wave surfing community, our condolences."

Local authorities for the beach where Freire died shared additional information in a release. "An experienced surfer of Brazilian nationality died today," a statement from the local maritime control read, translated into English.

According to the Municipality of Nazaré, Freire "had an accident while surfing, which left him lifeless," at a beach near Nazaré.

Portugal, Nazare
Guillaume Pinon/NurPhoto via Getty

Other surfers who were at the scene "proceeded to rescue the surfer to the beach" where lifeguards and firefighters attempted to resuscitate him. "Despite all efforts, resuscitation maneuvers ended up being unsuccessful, and death was declared by the doctor present at the scene," the statement continued.

"The Municipality of Nazaré presents its deepest condolences to the entire bereaved family as well as to the entire surfing community and leaves a public thank you to everyone who did everything to avoid this outcome."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to SurferToday, Freire's body was transported to the Legal Medicine Institute in Leiria.

Freire had been surfing since he was young and eventually became a star in the surfing community. In 2016, he was one of three surfers featured in the documentary "Mad Dogs."

Related Articles
RIO DE JANEIRO, RIO DE JANEIRO - MAY 12: Maya Gabeira of Brasil competes only to be eliminated during the Billabong Rio Pro in Round 2 at Barra da Tijuca on May 12, 2011 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Kelly Cestari/World Surf League via Getty Images)
New Documentary Highlights Barrier-Breaking Big Wave Surfer Maya Gabeira's Battle to 'Be The Best'
FDNY Firefighter Killed After Tree Fell on His Car During Storm
FDNY Firefighter Killed by Falling Tree in 'Freak Accident' While Driving with His Family on Vacation
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
jeremy white, the bear
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
Dayton Price, Hayden Underhill
2 Members of College Golf Team Who Were Critically Injured in Deadly Crash Are 'Stable and Recovering'
Chris Liang
Missing College Student Found Dead in Crashed Rental Car After Going on 'Impulsive' Road Trip
jessica alba
Decorated Navy SEAL Commander Found Dead in San Diego Home at 47: 'He Was Outstanding'
surfer Oscar Serra
Spanish Surfer Óscar Serra, 22, Dies in Surfing Accident: 'There Are No Words'
Aly Raisman
Aly Raisman Attends a Summit in N.Y.C., Plus Kathy Hilton and Kris Jenner, Yara Shahidi and More
Gwendoline Christie Christina Ricci
Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci Celebrate 'Wednesday,' Plus Rihanna, Kate Middleton and More
University of the Southwest
Members of College Golf Team Identified After Texas Crash Kills 9, Including 13-Year-Old Driver
Anne Heche attends the 74th annual Directors Guild of America award
Celebrities Remember Anne Heche After Actress Dies at 53: A 'Resilient and Courageous Soul'
Ryan Reynolds blake lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Walk the Red Carpet, Plus Brad Pitt, Kourtney and Travis and More
Alex Pullin
3-Time Olympian and World Champion Snowboarder Alex Pullin Dies in Spearfishing Accident
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 01: Actress Nicki Aycox attends 5th Russian International Horror Film Awards 'KAPLYA' at Vegas Entertainment Centre on February 1, 2015 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Gennady Avramenko/Epsilon/Getty Images)
Nicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' Actress, Dead at 47