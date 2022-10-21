Tony Brown, a veteran NBA referee who ran down the court with some of the best players of the last 20 years, has died of pancreatic cancer at 55.

Brown died on Thursday, the NBA announced. In a statement, NBA commissioner Adam Silver called Brown "one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues."

"After his pancreatic cancer diagnosis early last year, Tony fought courageously through countless rounds of treatment to return to work this past season at the NBA Replay Center, demonstrating the dedication, determination and passion that made him such a highly respected official for 20 years," Silver said. "The entire NBA family mourns Tony's passing and we send our deepest condolences to his wife, Tina; their children, Bailey, Basile and Baylen; and his fellow referees."

Brown's wife, Tina, also thanked friends and loved ones for their support throughout her late husband's illness.

"We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength, acceptance and peace," she said. "We ask that you join us in that spirit as we prepare to celebrate Tony's life."

David Dow/NBAE via Getty

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James paid tribute to Brown in a tweet following the news of his death.

"Great ref but greater dude!" the four-time NBA champion said in a tweet. "Loved when I ran on the court for warmups and he would be on the game that night! Your smile & laugh will be missed tremendously here in our sport!"

NBA legend Magic Johnson also paid respect to Brown.

"Rest in peace to veteran NBA referee Tony Brown! Thank you for everything you did for the game. Sending prayers to the entire Brown family!" he tweeted.

According to the Associated Press, Brown gradually progressed through his basketball officiating career after graduating from Clark Atlanta University,

He ultimately officiated more than 1,100 regular-season NBA games over two decades and was one of the referees chosen to work the 2020 NBA Finals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in April 2021 and went through multiple rounds of chemotherapy before recently entering hospice.

"I haven't had time to sit around and be like, 'Why me?' or 'What am I going to do?'" Brown told the AP earlier this year. "Me not fighting would have made me feel like I was letting people down. What kind of example was I going to be to my kids if I just laid in this bed and let it overtake me? I had to show my kids that there's nothing in life that you can't challenge and overcome if you have a positive mindset."