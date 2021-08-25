Venus Williams Withdraws from US Open Due to Leg Injury After Sister Serena Pulls Out

For the first time since 2003, neither Venus nor Serena will appear in the US Open

Venus Williams is the latest star to withdraw from the US Open.

The athlete, 41, shared the news on social media Wednesday in a video message. "Not the best news from Serena and I today. I, too, am unable to play the U.S. Open. It's super super super disappointing. Having some issues with my leg all this summer and just couldn't work through it," Williams shared.

"I tried my best here in Chicago, but I just was unable to figure out the equation," said the star, who was at the WTA 250 Chicago Women's Open. "And there's been so many times where I've been able to figure it out, even not in the best of my health, but this time, I just couldn't make any miracles work."

Williams continued, "I'm going to miss the Open. It's my favorite Slam. I've had so many amazing memories there, and I can't wait to get back out on the court, whenever that is. I'll work with my team to make it as soon as I can."

The two-time champion also joked about having more "free time" for a possible relationship during her recovery.

"I'm not used to being able to have some free time at all, and I know I said that this year I was 'undateable' at Wimbledon, but I've changed my mind. Now that I have free time, I am accepting applications from, you know, all bachelors from above five foot tall. Smart but not smarter than me, has a job and doesn't talk too much," she said, giving a shout-out to her coach Eric Hechtman who shared Williams' video on his own Instagram account.

"In all seriousness, I am really disappointed. It's a tough time right now, but like all tough times, they don't last forever," Williams concluded, adding, "Regardless, I'm wishing all players the best of luck this year. Be well -- don't get hurt like I did. Stay safe, and everybody enjoy the US Open, I know I'll be watching from home."

Williams captioned her clip, "I am joining @serenawilliams @RafaelNadal and @rogerfederer on the injured list. It's still going to be a great US Open & many thanks to the @usta for the wild card. I was so looking forward to it, but it was not meant to be this year. I will be back!

Nearly 10 hours prior, sister Serena Williams announced she would not be at Flushing Meadows, also, due to injury. For the first time since 2003, neither Venus nor Serena will appear in the US Open.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," the six-time US Open winner, 39, told fans in a statement on social media. "New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play - I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering on from afar. Thank you for your continued love and support. I'll see you soon."

The mom of one ended her run at Wimbledon after her first-round match in June as a result of her injury, and opted out of the Tokyo Olympics as well as the Cincinnati Masters Open last week.

Earlier this month, Rafael Nadal made his US Open withdrawal public, citing a nagging foot injury since 2005. And just days before Nadal, Roger Federer said he will miss the tournament after he underwent knee surgery.