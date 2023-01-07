Venus Williams Withdraws from 2023 Australian Open Due to Injury

Hours before Venus Williams withdrew from the 111th Australian Open due to an injury, the world's current men's singles No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz also dropped out of the tournament

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 7, 2023 12:09 PM
Venus Williams
Photo: Julian Finney/Getty

Venus Williams has dropped out of the 111th Australian Open.

Organizers announced on Twitter early Saturday morning that the seven-time Grand Slam winner, 42, has been forced to withdraw from the upcoming Melbourne-based tournament after sustaining an injury this week while competing at the ASB Classic in New Zealand.

Taking her wildcard spot in the tournament will be Australia's Kim Birrell.

Venus made her Australian Open debut in 1998 and has competed in the tournament 21 times.

Along with her sister Serena Williams, she previously won the women's doubles tennis title at the Australian Open in 2001, 2003, 2009 and 2010. The athlete also beat out her sibling for the women's singles title in 2003 and 2017.

The former singles and doubles No. 1 competed this week in the ASB Classic, where she beat out fellow American Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the opening round. Williams lost in the next round to China's Zhu Lin 3-6 6-2 7-5.

William's Australian Open exit came hours after current men's singles No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz also withdrew due to an injury sustained during training.

"When I was at my best in preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training," the Spanish player wrote on Twitter. "This time it's the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg.

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Thanks Sister Venus After Final Match: 'Wouldn't Be Serena If There Wasn't Venus'

"I'd worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won't be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong or the Australian Open. It's tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024 @AustralianOpen," Alcaraz, 19, added in a follow-up tweet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Australian Open kicks off Monday, Jan. 16 at Melbourne Park, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29.

Related Articles
Serena and venus williams us open
Serena Williams Likely Plays Last Doubles Match and She and Sister Venus Lose at US Open
Naomi Osaka of Japan looks on after her match against Andrea Petkovic of Germany during day five of the Melbourne Summer Set at Melbourne Park on January 07, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.
Naomi Osaka Withdraws from Australian Semi-Final Due to Abdominal Injury: 'I'll See You Soon'
NEW YORK - NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 2: Serena Williams reacts after losing a point against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during the Women's Singles Third Round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the day 5 of the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament on September 2, 2022. In New York. (Photo by Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress)
Serena Williams Likely Plays Final Match of Legendary Career After Losing at US Open: 'Most Incredible Ride'
Serena Williams us open 2022
Serena Williams Pulls Off Stunning Victory in the Second Round of the US Open: 'I Love a Challenge'
Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins
Ashleigh Barty Beats Danielle Collins to Win Australian Open Women's Singles Final: 'Dream Come True'
Serena Williams
Serena Williams' Best Fashion Moments on the Tennis Court
Venus Williams Vs Zarina Diyas at the 2021Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2021
Venus Williams Claps Back at Reporter Who Tried to Pit Her Against Sister Serena Williams
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a ball during a training session during Day One of Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on April 28, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.
Rafael Nadal Will Play in Madrid Open After Recovering from Rib Injury
serena williams
Serena Williams Earns First Singles Match Win in 14 Months: 'I Forgot What It Felt Like'
Serena Williams Australian Open
Serena Williams Says She's 'Evolving Away from Tennis' After the 2022 U.S. Open
Michelob ULTRA Serena Williams Cans
Michelob Ultra Debuts Limited-Edition Serena Williams Cans After Her Final Singles Match
Serena and Venus Williams Harper's Bazaar Magazine
Will Serena and Venus Williams Become 'Body-Builders' After Retiring? One Sister Isn't Ruling It Out!
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Withdraws from U.S. Open Over Vaccine Requirements: 'I Will Not Be Able to Travel'
US player Serena Williams reacts after winning a point against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022. - Serena Williams was set to take center stage as the US Open got under way on August 29, 2022 with the 23-time Grand Slam winner preparing to bid an emotional farewell to tennis. (Photo by COREY SIPKIN / AFP) (Photo by COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images)
Serena Williams Wins First Round Match at US Open After Shaky Start: 'I Want to Do My Best'
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic's Visa Reinstated, Wins Battle to Stay in Australia for Now
Rafael Nadal; Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios Wishes Rafael Nadal Well After Legend Exits Wimbledon Due to Injury: 'Till Next Time'