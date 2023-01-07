Venus Williams Withdraws from 2023 Australian Open Due to Injury

Venus Williams has dropped out of the 111th Australian Open.

Organizers announced on Twitter early Saturday morning that the seven-time Grand Slam winner, 42, has been forced to withdraw from the upcoming Melbourne-based tournament after sustaining an injury this week while competing at the ASB Classic in New Zealand.

Taking her wildcard spot in the tournament will be Australia's Kim Birrell.

Venus made her Australian Open debut in 1998 and has competed in the tournament 21 times.

Along with her sister Serena Williams, she previously won the women's doubles tennis title at the Australian Open in 2001, 2003, 2009 and 2010. The athlete also beat out her sibling for the women's singles title in 2003 and 2017.

The former singles and doubles No. 1 competed this week in the ASB Classic, where she beat out fellow American Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the opening round. Williams lost in the next round to China's Zhu Lin 3-6 6-2 7-5.

William's Australian Open exit came hours after current men's singles No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz also withdrew due to an injury sustained during training.

"When I was at my best in preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training," the Spanish player wrote on Twitter. "This time it's the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg.

"I'd worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won't be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong or the Australian Open. It's tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024 @AustralianOpen," Alcaraz, 19, added in a follow-up tweet.

The Australian Open kicks off Monday, Jan. 16 at Melbourne Park, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29.