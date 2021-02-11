Venus Williams Shares Cute Photo with Serena: 'Big Sister Acting Like the Little Sister'

Serena will face Anastasia Potapova at the 2021 Australian Open in their third round match Thursday

Venus Williams and Serena Williams were able to get in some sister time while abroad for the 2021 Australian Open.

Venus, 40, posted a silly photo with Serena, 39, on Instagram as they enjoyed a meal.

In the photo, the sisters Venus wrapped her arm around Serena who was sticking her tongue out and throwing up a peace sign. They both coordinated in Gucci ensembles.

"The Scenes 🎬: Big sister acting like the little sister and then me staring at my true love ❤️ @serenawilliams #sisters," Venus captioned the moment.

"COUPLE GOALS 🔥," one fan commented.

Venus responded, "right?!"

The Williams sisters have a tight bond connected even further through the sport of tennis.

"For me, I can say for sure that tennis really binds me and Venus together because no one in the world on this planet understands what I go through and it's because she's been there and she's won as many titles as I have," Serena told Naomi Campbell last April on her YouTube channel No Filter.

She continued, "Nobody else has that experience. So for me, it's like a special bond. Yeah we're sisters and we're really close and we've always been really close."

"But this is another level in a professional world outside of growing up together and being siblings that just takes it to a whole other level. She is the only person I will talk to after I lose, not my husband nobody," Serena concluded.