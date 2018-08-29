Watch a Young Venus Williams (with Sister Serena) Talk About Her Love of Tennis

A young @Venuseswilliams shares how she first fell in love with tennis on TODAY in 1991. #TODAYFlashback pic.twitter.com/KFZGqUu8pk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 29, 2018

Venus and Serena Williams were seasoned tennis pros before they even finished middle school.

In a resurfaced 1991 interview with Today, shared by the morning show on Wednesday, the young phenoms hit the court in matching outfits.

Venus, then 11, told the Today interviewer of her passion for the sport, explaining, “I think when I was 5 years old, that’s when I think I started liking it a lot.”

“I really started getting serious when I was 7,” continued the preteen athlete. “I think first it was my dad and my mom and my family, going out there to help me and push me.”

The clip noted that Venus’ 9-year-old sister Serena — using a neon racket — was following in her sisters’ footsteps.

Heard offscreen, the athletes’ mother, Oracene Price, said, “Sometimes I feel just like it was destiny, you know, for the both of them. Because my first three girls, they went out, they didn’t take to it. But the last two, they liked it a great deal.”

Venus, now 38, and Serena, now 36, are competing in the U.S. Open this week. Serena has won the grand slam 6 times, and Venus twice.

On Monday night, Serena dominated the court in her women’s singles match against Magda Linette from Poland, advancing to the second round of the tournament. Venus also advanced, defeating Svetlana Kuznetsova, in her first-round match.

The start of the open hasn’t been all smooth sailing, however. On Saturday, Serena responded after French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli said the catsuit the athlete wore in May to compete in the French Open would “no longer be accepted,” drawing backlash.

Williams told reporters at the press conference in video shared by ESPN that “everything’s fine” with the situation, and noted, “Obviously the grand slams have a right to do what they want to do, but I feel like if and when or if they know that some things are for health reasons then there’s no way that they wouldn’t be okay with it.”

In fact, the mom of one joked, she wouldn’t be wearing the catsuit anytime soon, anyhow. Explained Serena, “When it comes to fashion you don’t want to be repeat offender. It’ll be a while before this even has to come up again.”

And on Monday, she did just that, wearing a chic one shoulder dress, a pleated tulle skirt, fishnet stockings and custom sparkly Off-White sneakers to compete.