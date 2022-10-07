Venus Williams is working on her personal life.

On Thursday, the tennis superstar, 42, revealed that she thinks it's been "really easy" for her to slip into a routine that keeps her single and is looking towards making a change.

"I've had a single life for a long time and I think it's really easy to get stuck in a single life and sometimes – at least for me – harder to get out," Williams told the October 22 issue of Glamour UK magazine.

"That's probably something I'm working on now and it makes you think about yourself and what you want and how to behave. It's definitely a lot of self-thought that goes into it."

Williams, who told Glamour that she isn't planning to follow sister Serena and fully retire from tennis, added that actively seeking out a relationship has never quite been "my thing" and indicated she's happy to go with the flow when it comes to opening up to dating.

"When life changes, you've got to know when to change," she told Glamour. "You can't hold on to either a relationship or the singleness."

Chrisean Rose

The tennis legend is also looking to address other aspects of her life too.

"Balance is important and burnout is real; you have to find your balance and for me, that's about taking moments every day," she added. "[At] the end of the day, I have my two hours of quiet and nobody's there, no one's talking and it's just my moment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I guess when you have kids you could still have that after you put them in bed, and then you might have a husband or significant other. I don't know any of this works outside of a single life, but I've got my little routines that work for me!"

One thing the 7-time Grand Slam champion isn't thinking about is her own career, however. Williams, who first turned pro aged 14, told Glamour that she doesn't think about her own "legacy" often.

Chrisean Rose

"I've always been forward-looking and I think a legacy isn't as important as just enjoying your life," Williams said. "I have enjoyed mine and I think I could do even better at that. So, that's kind of my next thing, just to live a little and if you could give back and encourage others, that's the best legacy."

She also remains incredibly close to Serena, who is making full use of her post-tennis life with her daughter Olympia, 5.

"Serena and I are very co-dependent. We do the same thing that the other one does. It just goes on and on, it's an endless cycle – even when we were around eight years old and going like, 'I want to do it, too!" Venus told Glamour. "But it's more of a motivation and when I see her doing great, it's my success. It's also motivating for me and lets me know I also can do that, and that's how you have to look at other people's success."

Read the full interview in the GLAMOUR UK October Digital Issue online now.