Venus Williams Says She and Sister Serena Are 'Each Other's Hero'

Tennis' dynamic duo is forever in awe of each other.

While speaking to PEOPLE (the TV Show!)'s Kay Adams about her UNO partnership, superstar Venus Williams reflects on her relationship with her sister and fellow sports icon Serena Williams.

"I think we're each other's hero," Venus, 41, says. "I know that I'm the oldest sister so it's different, but she's in the sense that she's my younger sister and she's the only one [of my siblings] younger than me. So she's the only one that I have to like 'take care of.' "

Continues Venus, "So she's my, everything in that sense. And she's the best younger sister you could ever have. She's so protective. And I learned so much from her on, off the court and I couldn't have been the person that I am or won any titles really without cause I watched her."

The Williams sisters' childhood and rise on the tennis circuit will soon be explored in the upcoming Will Smith-helmed film about their father and former tennis coach, Richard Williams.

In King Richard, Venus and Serena, 40, are played by actresses Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, respectively.

Filming, Venus says, brought her back to those early days. "Honestly, it was more about memories. Like I forgot about that," she says.

Tennis, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - 27 Dec 2018 Venus (left) and Serena Williams in 2018 | Credit: Kamran Jebreili/AP/Shutterstock

The siblings previously praised Smith's portrayal of their father, telling Entertainment Weekly, "Whatever film he's in, it's the real deal."

Added Venus of the movie, "I love that it captured the innocence — the innocence we still hang on to, actually. It's kind of difficult for me to say, 'Oh, this film shows me.' Because me is Serena. Me is my sisters. And there's no me without her, and I could have never done what I've been able to achieve on the court without her because I was also watching her and learning."

Venus and Serena told EW they weren't certain their father Richard, now 79, had yet seen the movie. The outlet reported that COVID-19 kept Richard away from the set and he did not participate in the interview due to health issues.