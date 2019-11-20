Venus Williams, Rob Gronkowski and James Corden Try Their Hand at Being Lakers Girls — Watch!

Watch out Laker Girls — these celebrities might just have the moves to join your squad next season.

During the Los Angeles Laker’s game against Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday — which the Lakers triumphed 117-112 — retired New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski, tennis star Venus Williams, late-night host James Corden and comedian Ian Karmel stepped onto the court for an epic halftime performance.

Williams and Karmel, 35, were first to join the Laker Girls for their routine set to Zedd and Alessia Cara’s “Stay.” The two showed off their perfected dance moves as they followed along with the rest of the squad, ending with Williams, 39, spinning into Karmel’s arms.

Minutes later, Gronkowski, 30, and The Late Late Show host, 41, took the spotlight to perform the same routine, showing off a few extra high kicks and twerk breaks from the former tight end.

Venus WIlliams, James Corden and Gronk all performed during halftime at Staples

Videos from the halftime performance at the Staples Center quickly went viral, with fans confused yet highly entertained by the hilarious show.

“Gronk really enjoys his retirement days,” one Twitter user replied to the video.

Another user added, “This is awesome. @JKCorden has some rhythm.”

As for why these specific celebrities were chosen for Wednesday’s performance, Karmel revealed in a Twitter video that the halftime footage is to be used for an upcoming new series.

“It was for a show, that will be coming out on CBS called Game On!, hosted by Keegan Michael-Key and featuring Venus Williams, Rob Gronkowski, Bobby Lee and myself,” he explained.

According to HuffPost, Game On! is supposedly a remake of “A League of Their Own,” a British comedy panel show hosted by Corden.

The show will feature Williams and Gronkowski as team captains as their players compete in physical challenges and sports-related trivia.

The release date for Game On! has yet to be announced.