Venus Williams Reaches Settlement with Family of Man Who Died After Car Crash with Tennis Star

After over a year, Venus Williams has finally reached a settlement in the lawsuit filed against her following a fatal vehicle crash in June 2017.

Last week, Williams, 38, and the family of Jerome Barson, who was killed in the collision, reached an agreement, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

At this time, it is unclear how much the settlement was for, but the outlet reports it will cover a number of expenses following the crash.

Barson, 78, was in the car with his wife Linda Barson, 68, at the time of the crash, which took place in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida where Williams lives.

According to CNN, the Palm Beach Post and TMZ, police said in their report that Linda and Jerome were in their Hyundai Accent crossing an intersection when they crashed into the side of Williams’ Toyota Sequoia.

Linda was driving, and she told police that she had a green light and no way to avoid Williams after Williams allegedly drove across the intersection in front of them, the report stated.

Williams also had a green light when she first drove into the intersection, her attorney said, according to TMZ. But, according to the police report, she claimed she became stuck in the intersection because of other traffic and did not see the Barsons’ vehicle as she tried to cross.

Linda told police she had slowed her car at the intersection for a red light which then turned green just before the crash, according to the Palm Beach Post.

The police report showed Williams was driving about 5 mph when the crash occurred.

Police noted that Williams was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs or distracted by an electronic device at the time of the crash.

In a video from the crash, police informed Williams that she was “at fault” in the fatal car accident. But while police initially said Williams was at fault for the crash, several weeks later police said Williams had “lawfully entered the intersection,” and told PEOPLE there was “no final determination” of who was at fault.

On June 30, 2017, attorneys for the Barson family filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Williams. In response, the tennis star claimed the victim was not wearing a seatbelt according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Responding to Williams’ claim that Jerome was not wearing a seatbelt, Barson family attorney Michael Steinger tells PEOPLE that data from the car pulled by investigators shows that both Linda and Jerome Barson were wearing seatbelts.

In December 2017, it was determined that Williams would not face any criminal charges stemming from the crash.

In a police report released at the time, the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said it will not file charges against her or the other driver as the investigation concluded neither was at fault.

“Based upon this investigation and relevant Florida state statutes, no charges will be filed in this case,” the 19-page report read.

After the crash, Williams shared her condolences on Facebook, writing, “I am devasted (sic) and heartbroken by this accident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers.”

A representative for Williams did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment regarding the settlement.