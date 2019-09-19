Venus Williams Shares Photo with Her and Serena’s Dad: ‘He Never Misses a Home Practice’

Image zoom Venus Williams / Instagram

Venus Williams got in some quality practice time with her dad ahead of her next tournaments.

The star tennis player shared a sweet photo with her and sister Serena Williams‘ father, American tennis coach Richard Williams, out on the courts in Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this week.

The father-daughter duo hugged it out after one of their “home practices.”

“My last practice before China. Dad, the OG came out, he always comes out,” Venus captioned the post on Instagram. “I know you all don’t get to see him on tour as much anymore, but he never misses a home practice.”

The 39-year-old will compete in the Wuhan Open, and later at the China Open, writing “Oh the excitement…!!”

In March, it was reported that a potential biopic about the Venus and Serena’s father titled King Richard was in the works, with Will Smith “poised to play” the legendary tennis coach.

The movie would highlight the story of how Richard taught his two daughters the sport on cracked courts in Compton, California, shaping them into two of the greatest players in tennis history.

Despite not having an extensive background in tennis, when Serena, now 37, and Venus were children, their father wrote up a 78-page plan to make them tennis stars. He began giving lessons to his daughters when they were young.

The sisters are now two of the most famous tennis players in the history of the sport; Serena has won 23 Grand Slam tournaments, and Venus has won seven.

“It all started with an idea,” Serena once said. “It was his idea. It’s changed sports. It’s changed history.”

“He’s been the most important person in my career,” she added.