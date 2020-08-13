"Us women can take on anything we set our minds to, and a killer outfit just makes things even better," the tennis superstar tells PEOPLE

Venus Williams Wants to Help Women Feel 'Invincible and Incredible' with New Collection

Venus Williams is finally back taking the tennis court by storm, and her new collection will help other women feel just as powerful.

On Thursday, the EleVen by Venus Williams x Wonder Woman collection launches, featuring athleisure pieces like legging and sports bra sets, cropped tank tops, tennis skirts, windbreakers and a catsuit. The clothing items feature detailing including custom gold foil Wonder Woman insignias and Swarovski crystals.

"Our EleVen customers and Wonder Woman have and always will be huge inspirations for me," Williams, 40, tells PEOPLE. "They are strong, fierce women who are highly motivated and compassionate. I wanted to channel their confidence and strength and design a limited-edition collection where everyone can experience what it feels like to be a superhero."

Williams — who will play her sister Serena Williams on Thursday in the second round of the Top Seed Open — says that her clothing brand was " built on the idea of being the best version of yourself and pushing the status quo."

"I want women to feel invincible and just as incredible as Wonder Woman when they wear this collection," she says. "So, whether they’re rocking the catsuit or a pair of leggings, I want them to celebrate the superheroes that they are. Us women can take on anything we set our minds to, and a killer outfit just makes things even better."

Williams tells PEOPLE that while she's fond of the entire collection, she particularly loves the Stay Fit Legging and te matching Power House Sports Bra, which she dubs "fierce."

Williams has spent much of her pandemic-imposed downtime this year still staying busy, from hosting an Instagram Live workout series called #CoachVenus" to leading her design company V Starr.

"I love any chance I get to flex my creative muscles, so this was the perfect time to further dive into my various projects," she says.