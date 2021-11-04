Serena and Venus Williams' Throwback Twinning Moments on the Court
The superstar sisters have dominated the tennis court wearing coordinating outfits throughout their careers
Compton Courts
Venus and Serena Williams sported colorful tees while practicing in Compton with their dad Richard Williams in 1991, years before they would play each other for the first time as pros at the Wimbledon semifinals in July 2000.
Richard — and the work he put in with his daughters' on the court — is the subject of a new film, King Richard, starring Will Smith, out Nov. 19.
Sparking Smiles
Venus and Serena were as close as can be, especially during their early years training in Florida with matching Reebok gear in 1992.
Beaded Braids
As the sisters prepared for the U.S. Open at New York City's Arthur Ashe Stadium years ago, they twinned with their white-beaded braids — a look they would be remembered for.
Double Dare You
The dominating doubles partners matched in white tennis dresses and sneakers while facing off against Mercedes Paz and Rika Hiraki during a match in 1998. (They won, of course.)
Seeing Double
On and off the court, Serena has talked about copying older sister Venus.
"I was like, 'Why am I not Venus?' And she was tired of me copying her. She was like, 'Get your own identity, please!' " Serena told GQ in November 2018 about how close they were, and still are.
Sisters in Sync
The sisters hydrated at the same time in their matching white-and-blue tops at Wimbledon in 2001.
Victory Lap
Venus and Serena were all smiles after winning their third round doubles match at Wimbledon in 2000 against Irina Spirlea and Caroline Vis.
Silly Sisters
Serena giggled while chatting with Venus at the French Open tennis tournament in 1999. The two always had fun on the court, while coordinating in their tennis dresses.
Got Your Back
Serena showcased her powerful backhand while Venus focused forward during their 1999 match against Katrina Adams and Debbie Graham at the Evert Cup in Indian Wells.
Winning Big
After Serena won against Venus at Wimbledon in 2002, the sisters came together to show off their shiny new hardware.
Memory Lane
Venus shared a throwback of the two from Wimbledon 2000, twinning in their white outfits and gold accessories.
Favorite Flashback
Older sis Venus shared a sweet snap of her and her little sis Serena as they took the court together at Wimbledon in 2016.
Going for Gold
Serena threw it back to the sisters' very first gold medals at the 2000 Olympics.
Little Sister Strikes Again
Sure, she's arguably the greatest athlete of all time, but she's always going to be Venus' little sister. Serena shared this throwback with a caption that all little sisters can relate to.
"🙏🏾 I promise I will stay out of your room 😒 (maybe) although I was just there getting some things I needed 🙈 ," she ended her cheeky note, adding the hashtag "#sisters."
Bonded for Life
"Some things never change," Serena captioned a photo of the two hanging out on the court in 2019.