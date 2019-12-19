Pro Gambler 'Vegas Dave' and Host Holly Sonders Are Engaged: I 'Fell in Love with Him Instantly'

Image zoom Courtesy Vegas Dave

Professional gambler Dave “Vegas Dave” Oancea and FOX Sports host Holly Sonders are engaged, the couple confirm to PEOPLE.

On Tuesday, Oancea and Sonders both posted pictures to their Instagram accounts of the proposal, which took place on the shores of Playa Balandra in Mexico.

“I never thought this day would ever happen,” Oancea wrote in the caption of the post, along with two heart emoji and the hashtag #powercouple.

The couple tells PEOPLE their love first began on Instagram after Oancea left a comment on one of Sonders’ photos. Around that time, the two exchanged direct messages and shared stories with each other about their lives.

“I was so taken by Dave’s personal story and his rise above adversity to become a self-made man that I sincerely fell in love with him instantly,” Sonders tells PEOPLE about how she first fell for Oancea.

Holly Sanders

According to his website, Oancea made a fortune placing sports bets in Las Vegas over a 15-year span. He initially used a $10,000 student loan to bet on red at a Las Vegas roulette table — and he doubled his money.

Having retired from sports betting, he is now a consultant, “providing membership packages for clientele” around the world.

For Oancea, he says he realized Sonders was “the one” simply by the amount of fun they have together.

“A couple of days ago, she tried to get domestic and tried to wash dishes in the dishwasher, but accidentally put dish soap meant for the sink in the washer,” he recalls to PEOPLE.

“Not only did the dishwasher overflow, the suds took over the whole kitchen,” he said. “I was laughing so hard and knew if I married her we would be laughing and loving together our entire lives.”

“I never thought I would fall in love,” he continues. “I’ve girlfriends before, but it was never like this.”