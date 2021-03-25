Vanessa Hudgens Supports Boyfriend Cole Tucker at MLB Spring Training Game in Florida

The actress confirmed her relationship with the Pittsburgh Pirates player on Valentine's Day

As the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop, 24, gears up for the start of another baseball season, he has the support of his girlfriend, who traveled to Florida to spend time with the MLB player during spring training.

On Tuesday, as the Pirates took on the Minnesota Twins in Bradenton, Hudgens, 32, shared a picture of herself and a pal wearing masks in the socially-distanced stands. "Do u like sports? Cause we do," she captioned the snap.

Last week, Hudgens also posted a cuddly photograph of herself and Cole on Instagram. "This makes me happpyyyy," she wrote alongside the image.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens

When asked about his relationship with Hudgens earlier this month, Cole had nothing but kind things to say.

"I got a girlfriend and she's cool," he said while addressing reporters at a spring training session, according to KDKA. He also hinted that it wouldn't be long until the actress made a trip to Florida to check out the action, saying, "She'll be around."

The athlete went on to note that he hoped Hudgens would be given the same attention as other players' wives and girlfriends. "I love her, but I don't want it to be like, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa,' " he said. "I don't want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife come down or Ke'Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down."

The MLB player and The Princess Switch star were first linked in November when they were spotted holding hands and embracing in Los Angeles.

At the time, Hudgens seemingly hinted that she had a new man in her life, posting a photo of herself dressed up and holding a rose. "Date night," she captioned the snap.

She went on to confirm their relationship on Valentine's Day, posting a sweet image of the pair sharing a kiss on the lips.

"It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck ❤️💋🤟🏽," she wrote in the caption of the post, as Tucker replied, "Big love."