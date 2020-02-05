Vanessa Bryant Working Through 'Shock' of Kobe & Gianna's Deaths: 'She's Worried About Her Girls'

Vanessa Bryant is “processing” her grief after the deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a January 26 helicopter crash that claimed the lives of 9 people.

“The shock hasn’t entirely worn off,” a source close to the 37-year-old tells PEOPLE. “She’s very tired; she hasn’t been sleeping. She’s worried about her girls, worried about what happens next.”

Since the crash, Vanessa has taken comfort in the many tributes that people have paid to Kobe and Gianna. “Every memorial means something to her,” says the insider. “Every memorial is important.”

The source tells PEOPLE that Vanessa Bryant has a strong support system who is helping her get through the difficult days.

“She’s got people around her who are helping her: physically, emotionally, spiritually, mentally,” says the insider. “She has spent the last week surrounded by people who love her and want only the best for her. She’s really being loved and cared for. And so are the girls.”

Vanessa spoke out for the first time last week, telling fans in an emotional Instagram post that she is “devastated” over the loss of her “adoring” husband, 41, and their “beautiful, sweet” daughter Gianna.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers,” Vanessa wrote.

“We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” she said.

A fund has been created for the families of the seven other victims — John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan. Donations are being accepted through the Mamba Sports Foundation called the MambaOnThree Fund.

If you would like to help the families of the victims of the crash, consider donating to the MambaonThree Fund. Contributions to the Mamba Sports Foundation will help support youth sports.

