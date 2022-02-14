Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Her 'Forever Valentine' Kobe: '#AmoreMio'

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her late husband on Valentine's Day.

The widow of Kobe Bryant paid tribute to him on social media Monday for the romantic holiday with a photo of the couple together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Valentine's Day, Baby. My Forever Valentine. ❤️ #AmoreMio#TiAmo#PerSempre," Vanessa, 39, wrote alongside the image.

It's been just over two years since the Jan. 26, 2020 helicopter crash that killed the iconic basketball player and their daughter, Gianna Bryant. Kobe was 41 at the time, and Gianna, 13.

Vanessa and Kobe wed in April 2001 and went on to welcome four daughters together: Natalia, Bianka, 4½, Capri, 2, and Gianna.

Vanessa opened up about life after loss in an interview with PEOPLE in March 2021, admitting at the time, "I can't say that I'm strong every day. I can't say that there aren't days when I feel like I can't survive to the next."

Trying to focus on "finding the light in darkness," Vanessa said she gleans inspiration from Kobe and Gigi.

"I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going," she explained at the time. "They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways."

She also said that she's motivated by her daughters, who inspire her to keep going.