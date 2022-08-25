Vanessa Bryant to Donate Proceeds from the $16M Trial Payout to Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation

Vanessa Bryant was awarded $16 million in her lawsuit against L.A. County over the graphic photos of Kobe and Gianna Bryant after their fatal helicopter crash

By
Published on August 25, 2022 10:04 PM
Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant, departs the court house in Los Angeles, California, on August 24, 2022, after a verdict was reached in Bryant's federal negligence lawsuit against Los Angeles County. - A jury ordered Los Angeles County to pay $31 million in damages Wednesday over graphic photos taken by sheriff's deputies and firefighters of the helicopter crash that killed basketball star Kobe Bryant. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: Patrick T. FALLON/AFP/Getty

Vanessa Bryant will donate proceeds from her multi-million dollar payout awarded to her from her lawsuit against Los Angeles County to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

On Wednesday, a jury awarded Bryant $16 million after she sued L.A. County over the leaked images of the bodies of Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna Bryant and other victims of the fatal January 2020 helicopter crash.

Her lawyer, Luis Li, said on Thursday, per The Los Angeles Times that she plans to give the verdict award to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit that continues Kobe and Gianna's legacies by offering opportunities to underprivileged young athletes.

According to The Times, Li did not share how much Vanessa plans to donate.

vanessa and kobe bryant
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant in 2019. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

In a statement to PEOPLE on the verdict, Li says, "From the beginning, Vanessa Bryant has sought only accountability, but our legal system does not permit her to force better policies, more training or officer discipline."

He adds, "Those measures are the responsibility of the sheriff's and fire departments — responsibilities that Mrs. Bryant's efforts have exposed as woefully deficient, even giving amnesty to the wrongdoers."

He goes on to salute Vanessa, 40, stating that she "never faltered, even when the county attempted to force her to submit to an involuntary psychiatric examination."

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Bryant Says She 'Broke Down' After Learning of Crash Site Photos of Kobe, Gianna: 'I Can't Escape'

Li says that Vanessa is "deeply grateful" to "Good Samaritans" Ralph Mendez and Luella Weireter, "who brought to light the decades-old practice of taking and sharing photos of accident and crime victims for no legitimate purpose."

"It is Mrs. Bryant's hope that this important civil rights case will put to a stop this abhorrent and callous behavior," Li continues.

As Vanessa's 11-week trial ended, her co-plaintiff Chris Chester, who tragically lost his wife Sarah and their 13-year-old daughter Payton in the crash, was also awarded $15 million.

Reacting to the verdict, Vanessa was seen sobbing in court. While holding her head down, Vanessa had both of her hands together as if she was in prayer during the moment. She hugged her attorney Luis Li for a few minutes before hugging Chris.

She also responded to the decision on Instagram, sharing a selfie of her and Kobe smiling with Gianna, writing in the caption, "All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi! #Betonyourself #MambaDay 8*24*22 💜💛💜💛 #MambaMentality"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The decision came down coincidentally on Kobe Bryant Day aka Mamba Day which is a day honoring the late Los Angeles Lakers legend whose jersey numbers #8 and #24 day.

Related Articles
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Sketches of the time the verdict was read: Vanessa Bryant Wins Kobe Death Photo Lawsuit, Awarded $16 Million Pictured: Vanessa Bryant BACKGRID USA 24 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Mona Shafer Edwards / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Vanessa Bryant's Emotional Reaction to Helicopter Crash Trial Verdict: 'Justice for Kobe and Gigi'
Vanessa Bryant (C), wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant, her daughter Natalia Bryant (L), and close friend Sydney Leroux (R) depart the court house in Los Angeles, California, on August 24, 2022, after a verdict was reached in Bryant's federal negligence lawsuit against Los Angeles County. - A jury ordered Los Angeles County to pay $31 million in damages Wednesday over graphic photos taken by sheriff's deputies and firefighters of the helicopter crash that killed basketball star Kobe Bryant. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Vanessa Bryant Awarded $16M After Jury Reaches Verdict in Trial Over Helicopter Crash Site Photos
Vanessa Bryant Announces 'Mambacita' Jewelry Collaboration in Honor of 'Mamba Day'
Vanessa Bryant Drops 'Mambacita' Jewelry Line on 'Mamba Day'
Vanessa Bryant arrives at Federal Court to testify Friday in the lawsuit over graphic photos taken by first responders at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, their teenage daughter and seven others. Bryant photographed at her arrival at U.S. Federal Courthouse on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
Vanessa Bryant Joined by Daughter Natalia, Rob Pelinka in Court as Crash Pictures Trial Goes to Jury
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - On this morning Vanessa Bryant arrived to court with her daughter Natalia, as she arrived paparazzi told her good luck in Spanish and she responded by saying Gracias. This is the third week of testimony but for the defendant's witnesses. Pictured: Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant BACKGRID USA 22 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ciara and Monica Show Up to Support Vanessa Bryant at Trial Over Crash Site Photos
Vanessa Bryant arrives at Federal Court to testify Friday in the lawsuit over graphic photos taken by first responders at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, their teenage daughter and seven others. Bryant photographed at her arrival at U.S. Federal Courthouse on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
Vanessa Bryant 'Asphyxiated' with Horror Crash Photos May Someday Leak, Lawyer Says in Closing
Vanessa Bryant arrives at Federal Court to testify Friday in the lawsuit over graphic photos taken by first responders at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, their teenage daughter and seven others. Bryant photographed at her arrival at U.S. Federal Courthouse on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
Vanessa Bryant Says She 'Broke Down' After Learning of Crash Site Photos of Kobe, Gianna: 'I Can't Escape'
Vanessa Bryant
Forensics Expert in Vanessa Bryant's Case Says Law Enforcement 'Permanently Destroyed' Evidence
Vanessa Bryant
Inside Vanessa Bryant's Heartbreaking and Powerful Testimony About Kobe and Gianna's Deaths
Vanessa Bryant attends the Universal Pictures "F9" World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 18, 2021 in Hollywood
Vanessa Bryant's Lawyer: Salt Was Poured into 'Unhealable Wound' by Photographers at Kobe Crash Scene
Kobe Bryant
Fire Captain Says the Trauma of Photographing Kobe Bryant Crash Site Still Haunts Him: 'Horrifying'
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Excuses Herself from Court as Witness Testifies to Seeing Crash Photos from Kobe's Death
Gianna Bryant, Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant, Other Victims' Families Reach Settlement in Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over Helicopter Crash
Vanessa Bryant Poses in Front of Mural of Kobe and Gianna in Philadelphia
Vanessa Bryant Poses in Front of New Philadelphia Mural in Honor of Kobe and Gianna
Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Remembers Late Husband Kobe on Their 21st Anniversary: 'I Love You Forever, Baby'
Vanessa Bryant attends the Universal Pictures "F9" World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 18, 2021 in Hollywood
Judge Denies L.A. County's Request to Dismiss Vanessa Bryant's Leaked Kobe Crash Photos Lawsuit