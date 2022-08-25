Vanessa Bryant to Donate Proceeds from the $16M Trial Payout to Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation

Vanessa Bryant will donate proceeds from her multi-million dollar payout awarded to her from her lawsuit against Los Angeles County to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

On Wednesday, a jury awarded Bryant $16 million after she sued L.A. County over the leaked images of the bodies of Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna Bryant and other victims of the fatal January 2020 helicopter crash.

Her lawyer, Luis Li, said on Thursday, per The Los Angeles Times that she plans to give the verdict award to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit that continues Kobe and Gianna's legacies by offering opportunities to underprivileged young athletes.

According to The Times, Li did not share how much Vanessa plans to donate.

In a statement to PEOPLE on the verdict, Li says, "From the beginning, Vanessa Bryant has sought only accountability, but our legal system does not permit her to force better policies, more training or officer discipline."

He adds, "Those measures are the responsibility of the sheriff's and fire departments — responsibilities that Mrs. Bryant's efforts have exposed as woefully deficient, even giving amnesty to the wrongdoers."

He goes on to salute Vanessa, 40, stating that she "never faltered, even when the county attempted to force her to submit to an involuntary psychiatric examination."

Li says that Vanessa is "deeply grateful" to "Good Samaritans" Ralph Mendez and Luella Weireter, "who brought to light the decades-old practice of taking and sharing photos of accident and crime victims for no legitimate purpose."

"It is Mrs. Bryant's hope that this important civil rights case will put to a stop this abhorrent and callous behavior," Li continues.

As Vanessa's 11-week trial ended, her co-plaintiff Chris Chester, who tragically lost his wife Sarah and their 13-year-old daughter Payton in the crash, was also awarded $15 million.

Reacting to the verdict, Vanessa was seen sobbing in court. While holding her head down, Vanessa had both of her hands together as if she was in prayer during the moment. She hugged her attorney Luis Li for a few minutes before hugging Chris.

She also responded to the decision on Instagram, sharing a selfie of her and Kobe smiling with Gianna, writing in the caption, "All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi! #Betonyourself #MambaDay 8*24*22 💜💛💜💛 #MambaMentality"

The decision came down coincidentally on Kobe Bryant Day aka Mamba Day which is a day honoring the late Los Angeles Lakers legend whose jersey numbers #8 and #24 day.