Vanessa Bryant Thanks Golden State Warriors for Honoring Late Daughter Gianna on Her 15th Birthday

"I was honored and I know the whole team was to be a part of celebrating her," Stephen Curry said after the team's game on Saturday

The Golden State Warriors found a special way to remember Gianna Bryant.

Before their game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, the team was photographed wearing items from a new collection of apparel honoring Gianna, which was released over the weekend in honor of her 15th birthday.

"The legacy lives on #2! Happy birthday Gianna 🙏🏽 honored to celebrate you & all that this beautiful game meant to you," star Steph Curry captioned a photo that showed him wearing a matching pair of Mambacita sweats.

"Happy birthday Gigi," the Warriors wrote on social media alongside additional images of players wearing the collection.

Curry also changed back into the outfit for his post-game interview, during which he was asked about what it meant to him to be able to pay tribute to Gianna, who died in a January 2020 helicopter crash alongside her father Kobe Bryant and seven others.

"It's tough because it's obviously a reminder of what happened but it's also a celebration of Gianna's life and what the game of basketball meant to her and carrying that legacy on in her honor," Curry, 33, said. "I was honored and I know the whole team was to be a part of celebrating her. The foundation's going to do some amazing work in her honor."

Vanessa, 38, went on to thank the team, writing, "Thank you @warriors This is so touching."

Although they did not have a game on Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers also shared a special message in honor of Gianna, posting photos of the Mambacita collection on the court.

After first announcing the collection on Friday, Vanessa went on to share more details about the collection — which is already sold out.

"I am so proud of the limited-edition MAMBACITA x DANNIJO tie-dye sweat set capsule collection, which celebrates Gigi's spirit in every little detail – even the placement of #PlayGigisWay on the right arm of each hoodie-- her shooting arm," she wrote.

"Thank you to everyone who made this fundraiser possible, inspired by the loving memory of Gianna Maria- Onor'e Bryant," the matriarch added. "Please know our family deeply appreciates the way the world continues to celebrate our sweet girl, and we look forward to paying it forward to future Lil MAMBACITAS and Lady Mambas through the work of our Foundation. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, GIGI!!!!"

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the collection will go towards supporting the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which aims to fund programs in underserved communities and further Kobe and Gianna's legacies through youth sports and charitable actions.

Vanessa also shared several photos while spending time with friends Ciara and La La Anthony on Saturday.

"❤️ Thank you for always making me laugh ❤️ love you!" she wrote alongside one post of the trio, who were all wearing matching sets of the tie-dye sweats.

"No greater joy than seeing you and the girls smile and laugh today V," Ciara, 35, captioned her own post, which also included photos and videos with Vanessa's daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and 22-month-old Capri. "A beautiful celebration for the B Day Princess Gigi! We celebrate you Forever & Always Mambacita."

Earlier in the day, Vanessa posted a pair of touching tributes to her daughter.

"Dear Gianna, Happy 15th Birthday! ❤️😘I love you!" she wrote in one birthday message, which she shared alongside a throwback shot of the pair smiling while embracing one another.

"I miss you everyday! I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you," she added. "I love you Mamacita!"

In another post, which was a portrait of Vanessa and her daughters, the mother of four wrote, "Today is my Baby's Birthday. When I thought about how best to celebrate Gianna's birthday with so many who loved her, I knew it had to be a combination of sharing her bright and fun personality with her sense of purpose and passion that would help make a difference in this world. Gianna was kind, energetic, a leader, and had so much MAMBACITA swag."