Vanessa Bryant Surprises Kobe Bryant's Sister Sharia Washington with a New Tesla: 'We Love You'

Kobe Bryant's sister, Sharia Washington, just received a very special surprise from Vanessa Bryant.

Vanessa, 38, gifted her sister-in-law with a brand new Tesla in an Instagram video on Thursday, writing in the caption, "Surprise @shariawash! We love you!!!"

In the clip, Vanessa surprised Washington with a white Tesla, a giant red bow adorned on its hood. Clearly at a loss of words, Washington broke down in tears of joy and said, "I'm done."

Vanessa then sweetly wiped another tear from Washington's eye before opening the driver's side door for her.

"So overwhelmed!" Washington wrote on her Instagram Story as she shared Vanessa's post. "Thank you so much V!"

In another post, Vanessa shared two videos the pair checking out the inside of Washington's new car.

"Is that my bestie in a Tessie?" Vanessa quipped in one clip, seemingly quoting a lyric from Saweetie and Doja Cat's hit song "Best Friend."

"You like your car?" she asked Washington, who replied by excitedly screaming for the camera.

Vanessa has been leaning on loved ones since the death of her late husband Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were killed alongside seven others in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.

In March, she told PEOPLE that her "strong, resilient, respectful and kind" daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1, have played an especially important role in helping her through the unfathomable grief.