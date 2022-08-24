Vanessa Bryant's Emotional Reaction to Helicopter Crash Trial Verdict: 'Justice for Kobe and Gigi'

Vanessa Bryant became emotional as the trial over Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant's helicopter crash site photos came to an end.

Vanessa, 40, was seen sobbing in court after the jury read its verdict Wednesday, awarding her $16 million. Her co-plaintiff Chris Chester was awarded $15 million.

While holding her head down, Vanessa had both of her hands together as if she was in prayer during the moment. She hugged her attorney Luis Li for a few minutes before hugging Chris.

Li told reporters no comment after the verdict.

Reacting to the outcome on Instagram, Vanessa shared a sweet selfie of her and Kobe smiling with Gianna, writing in the caption, "All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi! #Betonyourself #MambaDay 8*24*22 💜💛💜💛 #MambaMentality"

The final verdict was reached late Wednesday afternoon with the jury finding Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) and Fire Department (LAFD) did share photos of the bodies of Vanessa and Chris' loved ones and in doing so invaded their privacy and caused emotional distress.

The jury ordered the LASD to pay Vanessa $10 million and to pay Chris a total of $9 million. While the LAFD is ordered to pay the pair $6 million each.

The decision came down coincidentally on Kobe Bryant Day aka Mamba Day which is a day honoring the late Los Angeles Lakers legend whose jersey numbers #8 and #24 day.

Since it began on August 10, the trial revealed harrowing details about the aftermath of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed NBA legend and 13-year-old Gianna, and the seven other people on board.

Vanessa and Chris, who tragically lost his wife Sarah and their 13-year-old daughter Payton in the crash, sued Los Angeles County for emotional distress and mental anguish after learning members of the department had shared photos of the victims' remains.

At the time of the crash, Kobe and Gianna were traveling to a youth basketball game with seven others.

Chris and Vanessa claimed photographs of the victims' bodies were publicly shared on at least 28 devices owned by the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department and by more than a dozen first responders.

While on the stand, the widow recalled visiting the Lost Hills Sheriff Station the morning of the accident and asking Sheriff Alex Villanueva to protect the Calabasas crash site from the paparazzi. "If you can't bring my babies back, can you please secure the area?" Vanessa recalled telling Villanueva at the station.

Just three days later, the photo-sharing allegations amongst the first responders came to light in an article in the Los Angeles Times published on Feb. 27, 2020. "I trusted them not to do these things," the bereaved mother said during her testimony, adding that she was angry with the sheriff and fire departments for not telling her about the pictures being shared.