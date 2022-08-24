Vanessa Bryant's Emotional Reaction to Helicopter Crash Trial Verdict: 'Justice for Kobe and Gigi'

On Wednesday, Vanessa Bryant and her co-plaintiff Chris Chester were awarded a combined $31 million by a Los Angeles jury over photos taken of the bodies of their loved ones at Kobe's helicopter crash site

By
and Dana Feldman
Published on August 24, 2022 09:35 PM
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Sketches of the time the verdict was read: Vanessa Bryant Wins Kobe Death Photo Lawsuit, Awarded $16 Million Pictured: Vanessa Bryant BACKGRID USA 24 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Mona Shafer Edwards / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photo: Mona Shafer Edwards/BACKGRID

Vanessa Bryant became emotional as the trial over Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant's helicopter crash site photos came to an end.

Vanessa, 40, was seen sobbing in court after the jury read its verdict Wednesday, awarding her $16 million. Her co-plaintiff Chris Chester was awarded $15 million.

While holding her head down, Vanessa had both of her hands together as if she was in prayer during the moment. She hugged her attorney Luis Li for a few minutes before hugging Chris.

Li told reporters no comment after the verdict.

Reacting to the outcome on Instagram, Vanessa shared a sweet selfie of her and Kobe smiling with Gianna, writing in the caption, "All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi! #Betonyourself #MambaDay 8*24*22 💜💛💜💛 #MambaMentality"

Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant, departs the court house in Los Angeles, California, on August 24, 2022, after a verdict was reached in Bryant's federal negligence lawsuit against Los Angeles County. - A jury ordered Los Angeles County to pay $31 million in damages Wednesday over graphic photos taken by sheriff's deputies and firefighters of the helicopter crash that killed basketball star Kobe Bryant. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Patrick T. FALLON/AFP/Getty

The final verdict was reached late Wednesday afternoon with the jury finding Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) and Fire Department (LAFD) did share photos of the bodies of Vanessa and Chris' loved ones and in doing so invaded their privacy and caused emotional distress.

The jury ordered the LASD to pay Vanessa $10 million and to pay Chris a total of $9 million. While the LAFD is ordered to pay the pair $6 million each.

The decision came down coincidentally on Kobe Bryant Day aka Mamba Day which is a day honoring the late Los Angeles Lakers legend whose jersey numbers #8 and #24 day.

Since it began on August 10, the trial revealed harrowing details about the aftermath of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed NBA legend and 13-year-old Gianna, and the seven other people on board.

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Bryant Awarded $16M After Jury Reaches Verdict in Trial Over Helicopter Crash Site Photos

Vanessa and Chris, who tragically lost his wife Sarah and their 13-year-old daughter Payton in the crash, sued Los Angeles County for emotional distress and mental anguish after learning members of the department had shared photos of the victims' remains.

At the time of the crash, Kobe and Gianna were traveling to a youth basketball game with seven others.

Chris and Vanessa claimed photographs of the victims' bodies were publicly shared on at least 28 devices owned by the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department and by more than a dozen first responders.

Vanessa Bryant (C), wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant, her daughter Natalia Bryant (L), and close friend Sydney Leroux (R) depart the court house in Los Angeles, California, on August 24, 2022, after a verdict was reached in Bryant's federal negligence lawsuit against Los Angeles County. - A jury ordered Los Angeles County to pay $31 million in damages Wednesday over graphic photos taken by sheriff's deputies and firefighters of the helicopter crash that killed basketball star Kobe Bryant. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Vanessa Bryant, her daughter Natalia Bryant and close friend Sydney Leroux leave court room. Patrick T. FALLON/AFP/Getty

While on the stand, the widow recalled visiting the Lost Hills Sheriff Station the morning of the accident and asking Sheriff Alex Villanueva to protect the Calabasas crash site from the paparazzi. "If you can't bring my babies back, can you please secure the area?" Vanessa recalled telling Villanueva at the station.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Just three days later, the photo-sharing allegations amongst the first responders came to light in an article in the Los Angeles Times published on Feb. 27, 2020. "I trusted them not to do these things," the bereaved mother said during her testimony, adding that she was angry with the sheriff and fire departments for not telling her about the pictures being shared.

Related Articles
Vanessa Bryant (C), wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant, her daughter Natalia Bryant (L), and close friend Sydney Leroux (R) depart the court house in Los Angeles, California, on August 24, 2022, after a verdict was reached in Bryant's federal negligence lawsuit against Los Angeles County. - A jury ordered Los Angeles County to pay $31 million in damages Wednesday over graphic photos taken by sheriff's deputies and firefighters of the helicopter crash that killed basketball star Kobe Bryant. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Vanessa Bryant Awarded $16M After Jury Reaches Verdict in Trial Over Helicopter Crash Site Photos
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - On this morning Vanessa Bryant arrived to court with her daughter Natalia, as she arrived paparazzi told her good luck in Spanish and she responded by saying Gracias. This is the third week of testimony but for the defendant's witnesses. Pictured: Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant BACKGRID USA 22 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ciara and Monica Show Up to Support Vanessa Bryant at Trial Over Crash Site Photos
Vanessa Bryant arrives at Federal Court to testify Friday in the lawsuit over graphic photos taken by first responders at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, their teenage daughter and seven others. Bryant photographed at her arrival at U.S. Federal Courthouse on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
Vanessa Bryant 'Asphyxiated' with Horror Crash Photos May Someday Leak, Lawyer Says in Closing
Vanessa Bryant arrives at Federal Court to testify Friday in the lawsuit over graphic photos taken by first responders at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, their teenage daughter and seven others. Bryant photographed at her arrival at U.S. Federal Courthouse on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
Vanessa Bryant Joined by Daughter Natalia, Rob Pelinka in Court as Crash Pictures Trial Goes to Jury
Vanessa Bryant arrives at Federal Court to testify Friday in the lawsuit over graphic photos taken by first responders at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, their teenage daughter and seven others. Bryant photographed at her arrival at U.S. Federal Courthouse on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
Vanessa Bryant Says She 'Broke Down' After Learning of Crash Site Photos of Kobe, Gianna: 'I Can't Escape'
Vanessa Bryant
Inside Vanessa Bryant's Heartbreaking and Powerful Testimony About Kobe and Gianna's Deaths
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal attends the grand opening of Shaquille's At L.A. Live at LA Live on March 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Vanessa Bryant attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "House Of Gucci" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Shaquille O'Neal Shows Support for Vanessa Bryant in Ongoing Lawsuit: 'I Feel for Her'
Vanessa Bryant
Forensics Expert in Vanessa Bryant's Case Says Law Enforcement 'Permanently Destroyed' Evidence
Vanessa Bryant attends the Universal Pictures "F9" World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 18, 2021 in Hollywood
Vanessa Bryant's Lawyer: Salt Was Poured into 'Unhealable Wound' by Photographers at Kobe Crash Scene
Kobe Bryant
Fire Captain Says the Trauma of Photographing Kobe Bryant Crash Site Still Haunts Him: 'Horrifying'
Hall of Fame
Vanessa Bryant Began Seeing 'RIP Kobe' Bryant Messages Before Death in Crash Was Confirmed to Her
Vanessa Bryant attends the Universal Pictures "F9" World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 18, 2021 in Hollywood
Judge Denies L.A. County's Request to Dismiss Vanessa Bryant's Leaked Kobe Crash Photos Lawsuit
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Excuses Herself from Court as Witness Testifies to Seeing Crash Photos from Kobe's Death
Kobe Bryant helicopter crash other victims: Sarah Chester and daughter Payton Instagram no credit
Chris Chester, Who Lost Daughter and Wife in Kobe Bryant Crash, 'Fearful All the Time' of Photos Leaking
vanessa bryant nikki catsouras
Parents Who Sued Over Leaked Photos of Daughter's Crash Show Support for Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Names Sheriff's Deputies Who Allegedly Shared Photos of the Kobe Bryant Crash Scene