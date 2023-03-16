Vanessa Bryant Says She's 'So Proud' of Daughter Natalia for Speaking at Kobe's Handprint Ceremony

Vanessa Bryant is "so proud" of her daughter Natalia after the 20-year-old delivered a moving speech honoring her late father, Kobe Bryant.

Vanessa, 40, posted several photos to Instagram from Wednesday's ceremony, where Kobe's handprints were permanently placed in the forecourt of the TLC Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

"Thank you Natalia, Jeanie and Byron for your beautiful words today," Vanessa began in the caption of a post showing her posing with daughters Natalia, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3, with Lakers president Jeanie Buss and Kobe's former mentor Byron Scott.

Vanessa thanked Buss and Scott for "being there" for her family at the ceremony and said both had "a special impact on Kobe and his Lakers career."

Vanessa penned a thoughtful reaction to Natalia's speech, in which her eldest daughter called Kobe "the MVP of girl dads" during the ceremony.

"Natalia, I know how hard it is to do what you did today," Vanessa wrote.

"We are so proud of you," she continued. "Love you all."

Back in 2011, Kobe became the first athlete to have his hands and feet imprinted in cement at the legendary TCL Chinese Theatre. And to commemorate his legacy, the theatre permanently placed his handprints and footprints in the forecourt of the iconic venue on Wednesday.

"Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me," Natalia said.

Natalia also recognized the monumental decision to place Kobe's prints in front of the Chinese Theater. "This day symbolizes the impact that he has had on a city that he loved and cared for so deeply," she said.

"I encourage you to place your hands in his and take a moment to stand in his shoes. This will be a treasure for the city of Los Angeles and my dad's fans from all over the world to hold and to cherish."

After her speech, Scott told PEOPLE it was "amazing" to watch Natalia honor her father. "The first time I met her, she was a baby," Scott said of Natalia.

"I've known the Bryant family all his life, basically since they've been together, so watching her speak today was amazing," says Kobe's former mentor. Natalia has grown into "such a beautiful, beautiful person," said Scott, who applauded the late NBA star for his impact on her as a father. "Kobe did a good job," he said.