Vanessa Bryant and La La Anthony recently shared their attempts at the #DontReactChallenge

Vanessa Bryant Smiles with Friend La La Anthony as They Try Not to React to Throwback Hits in TikTok Challenge

Vanessa Bryant and her friend La La Anthony are having some fun on TikTok.

The pair posted their attempts at the #DontReactChallenge Tuesday — a popular viral test in which participants listen to throwback hits without moving along to the music or reacting at all.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Who do you think wins? #dontreactchallenge w/ @vanessabryant ❤️❤️🤣🤣” Anthony captioned the video on Instagram, which features the two friends sitting side-by-side and trying not to react as the songs — a medley of hits including Soul II Soul’s “Back to Life” and Tony! Toni! Toné!’s “Feels Good” — begin playing.

Before the music even started, however, Bryant and Anthony were already smiling big and by the last song, the latter broke — attempting to hold back a laugh as she danced along to the music.

Following the initial video, the pair decided to give it another go, posting their second and third attempts at the challenge on Wednesday.

“Guess who’s back‼️🤣This s--- is harder than it looks @vanessabryant ‼️🤣🤣u guys should try this🤣” Anthony captioned the videos.

Looking cozy in loungewear sets, Anthony and Bryant once again tried not to react for the two videos, the first featuring an R&B medley and the second showcasing old school West Coast hip hop. In both, the friends smiled throughout as they tried to hold back laughs.