Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Throwback Photos from Kobe Bryant's 2011 Handprint Ceremony

Vanessa Bryant is taking a trip down memory lane.

Vanessa, 40, shared sweet photos and video from Kobe's 2011 handprint ceremony days after the late NBA star's handprints and footprints were moved to the front of the TLC Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

In the video Vanessa shared, Kobe is seen greeting fans at the iconic Hollywood location, where he became the first athlete ever invited to be a part of the theatre's historic tradition.

"This is a tremendous honor," Kobe said while cementing his handprints at the theatre. He told the audience that his first 15 years in Los Angeles "went by so fast," and he was honored to be recognized by the city of Los Angeles.

"To have them standing out there is special in every regard," he said of the fans who came out on that day in 2011. "I never in my wildest dreams thought that this was a possibility."

Vanessa kept the captions of her three posts simple — one with no caption, one with a heart emoji, and another that read, "Kobe & Gigi," with four red heart emojis.

Natalia and Gianna Bryant — their second daughter who died in the helicopter crash along with Kobe — were in attendance for his 2011 ceremony. In the video Vanessa shared on Instagram, Kobe jokes that Gianna "wanted to get her hands all dirty" in the cement like her dad.

To commemorate Kobe's legacy, the theatre permanently placed his handprints and footprints in the forecourt of the iconic venue last week.

Kobe and Vanessa's eldest daughter Natalia, 20, gave a loving speech at the ceremony with Vanessa and younger sisters Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3, watching on.

"I'm honored to be here today to recognize the man that we all knew and love my dad, Kobe Bryant," Natalia began. Calling Kobe the "MVP of girl dads," she spoke about witnessing his intense work ethic as a basketball player and how despite his busy schedule, the Laker legend always made time for his four daughters.

"Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me," she said.

Natalia also recognized the monumental decision to place Kobe's prints in front of the Chinese Theater. "This day symbolizes the impact that he has had on a city that he loved and cared for so deeply," she said.

"I encourage you to place your hands in his and take a moment to stand in his shoes. This will be a treasure for the city of Los Angeles and my dad's fans from all over the world to hold and to cherish."

Ending her speech, Natalia said that they will love Kobe "forever and always," and made sure to include Gianna in her regards.

"Dad, you're an icon, a legend, the storyteller, and most importantly, the best girl dad any young woman could ever dream of," she said. "I'm honored to be here to represent you and our family, and we are extremely proud of you. We will love you forever and always. Love, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and Mommy."