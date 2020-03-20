Vanessa Bryant Shares Fan's 'Beautiful' Tattoo Tribute to Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna‘s legacies continue to live on through art.

On Thursday night, the basketball legend’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, shared an impressively detailed rendering of her late husband and daughter, inked onto the calf of one of Bryant‘s big fans.

Amid a colorful backdrop, the tattoo by Southern California-based artist Steve Butcher depicts Bryant and Gianna with huge smiles, dressed in matching denim jackets and surrounded by butterflies in Lakers colors. Underneath the duo sit two jerseys with their corresponding numbers, 2 and 24, on the back of chairs with red roses lying below them.

“Just came across this. So amazing. What a BEAUTIFUL tribute to my Gigi and Kobe. Kobe would never want to outshine our baby girl,” wrote Vanessa, 37, in the caption of her re-shared photo. “Thank you for honoring them together❤️. @benji_kb24 This is really beautiful. @stevebutchertattoos.”

Image zoom Christopher Polk/Getty; Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP

“Thank you so much Vanessa,” Butcher commented. “I’ve always wanted to be able to show you guys my work and show you how much love everyone has for you and your family!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: Powerful Kobe and Gianna Bryant Fan Art Created to Honor Their Legacies

Fans and celebrities alike have chosen body art as one way to remember Bryant and Gianna, who died at the ages of 41 and 13, respectively, in a tragic Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, alongside seven other passengers.

Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker recently unveiled a new tattoo inspired by some advice Bryant had given him after their first game against each other in 2016. The words “Be Legendary” are inscribed onto Booker’s forearm in cursive.

The Game honored Bryant last month by getting the late athlete’s former jersey number tattooed right above his eyebrow. The ink featured the number 8 turned sideways, to represent the infinity symbol.

Bryant’s sister, Sharia Washington, paid tribute to her brother and niece in February by getting a tattoo on her left shoulder that features their jersey numbers surrounded by a snake in the shape of an infinity symbol. (The reptile is a reference to Bryant’s famous “Black Mamba” nickname.)

RELATED VIDEO: Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia, 17, Pays Tribute to Late Dad and Sister Gianna at Winter Formal

At Bryant and Gianna’s memorial on Feb. 24, Vanessa — who also shared daughters Capri, 9 months, Bianka, 3, and Natalia, 17, with Bryant — tearfully spoke of how much she misses her late loved ones.

“We will not be able to see Gianna go to high school with Natalia … we didn’t get the chance to teach her how to drive a car,” she said. “I won’t be able to tell her how gorgeous she looks on her wedding day. I’ll never get to see my baby girl walk down the aisle, have a father-daughter dance with her daddy … or have babies of her own.”

In a complaint obtained by PEOPLE earlier this month that lists herself and her daughters as plaintiffs, the NBA star’s widow is suing Island Express Helicopters and claims in part that pilot Ara Zobayan of Huntington Beach, California, who was operating the flight at the time of the crash and died, “failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff,” “failed to abort the flight when he knew of the cloudy conditions” and “failed to properly and safely operate the helicopter resulting in a crash.”

In response to the lawsuit, in which Vanessa and her daughters are seeking general, economic and punitive damages, a spokesperson for Island Express Helicopters told PEOPLE, “This was a tragic accident. We will have no comment on the pending litigation.”