Vanessa Bryant Posts 2015 Documentary Footage of Kobe and Gianna: ‘Missing You Both So Much’

Vanessa Bryant‘s recent tribute to her late husband and daughter includes sweet family footage from a 2015 documentary.

On Thursday night, Vanessa, 37, shared a clip from the documentary Kobe Bryant’s Muse. The emotional footage showed basketball legend Kobe Bryant playing around at home with Vanessa and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, as well as their family dog.

“Missing you both so much,” she captioned the post. The caption also included lyrics to the Beyoncé song “XO,” which played over the footage.

Vanessa’s post came just days after a public memorial honored Kobe and Gianna on Monday at the Staples Center. Beyoncé kicked off the event by performing “XO,” telling the crowd, “I’m here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs.”

During the memorial, Vanessa also bravely took the stage to give a heartbreaking eulogy for her late husband and daughter, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with seven others.

During her eulogy, Vanessa shared touching stories of her daughter, who was a budding basketball player with dreams of making it to the WNBA. She noted that the young athlete “was very competitive like her daddy,” but that “Kobe always said she was me — she had my fire, my personality and sarcasm, but she was tender and loving on the inside.”

Vanessa also called her “soulmate” Kobe “the MVP of girl dads, or MVD,” and spoke about the valuable lessons he left for her and their three surviving daughters — Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 8 months.

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together,” Vanessa said, before telling her late husband, “Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nani, B.B. and Koko. We’re still the best team. May you both rest in peace and have fun in Heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always, Mommy.”

“She spent a lot of time on that, to say the exact right thing,” a source later told PEOPLE of Vanessa’s speech. “It took everything she had.”

Monday’s memorial and celebration of life also honored the seven other victims of the crash: John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

