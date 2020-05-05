Vanessa Bryant — who is celebrating her 38th birthday on Tuesday — said the envelope she found was addressed to "the love of my life" from her late husband

Vanessa Bryant Says She Discovered Card Late Kobe Bryant Wrote for Her: 'Wish We Were All Together'

As Vanessa Bryant celebrates her 38th birthday this week, she found a special card she never expected to receive.

NBA star Kobe Bryant's widow revealed she discovered a letter from her husband nearly four months after his shocking death in a helicopter crash alongside their daughter Gianna.

"Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life," wrote Vanessa on Instagram. "From, Tu Papi ❤️I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today."

She continued, "❤️Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Image zoom Vanessa Bryant/Instagram. Inset: Frank Micelotta/Getty

Vanessa's caption was accompanied by a photo of the envelope.

In April, Vanessa marked what would have been her 19th wedding anniversary with Kobe. In addition to Gianna, the couple share daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and 10-month-old Capri.

Image zoom Kobe Bryant/Instagram

The mother of four's birthday comes just days after when Gianna would have turned 14.

In addition to her own tribute to her “sweet baby girl,” Vanessa shared a photo of a cake that Pau Gasol, Kobe's former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, and his wife Catherine McDonnell sent in honor of Gianna’s birthday.

“Happy birthday Gigi,” read a topper on the white and gold cake, which was covered with multi-colored butterfly decorations as well as a banner on the bottom with Gianna’s “Mambacita” nickname.

“Thank you @paugasol @catmcdonnel7,” Vanessa, 37, wrote alongside the photo.

Gasol, who played on the Lakers from 2008 to 2014, and his wife also sent a special message to the family, posting a photo of the pair clasping hands while wearing red bracelets to honor Gianna, was killed alongside her father in a January helicopter crash.

“Happy birthday Gigi!” he wrote alongside the image. “Missing you an extra lot today.”