Vanessa Bryant Says 'Life Truly Isn't Fair' on Fourth Anniversary of Kobe's Final NBA Game

Vanessa Bryant is honoring a special anniversary for her late husband.

Monday marked four years since Kobe Bryant’s final NBA game with the Los Angeles Lakers, which Vanessa marked with a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

“Mamba Day,” she wrote alongside footage from that final game. “My husband worked his ass off for 20 years. Gave it his all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time.”

Continued Vanessa, “He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives. He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement. We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team in that time.”

Referencing her daughter Gianna — who was killed in the same tragic January helicopter trash that took her father’s life — Vanessa wrote, “She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy. I wish I could back to that morning, every day. I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26.”

She concluded her post, “Life truly isn’t fair. This is just senseless.”

In the 2016 game, Kobe led the Lakers to a 101-96 victory with 60 points on 22-50 shooting in 42 minutes.

“I can’t believe its come to an end,” Kobe addressed the sold-out crowd at center court following the game. “Thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart. What can I say? Mamba out.”

Earlier this month, Kobe was posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Shortly after the announcement was made on Saturday, Vanessa and her daughter Natalia, 17, appeared on ESPN and Vanessa reflected on the bittersweet milestone.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment and honor and we’re extremely proud of him,” the mother of four said. “Obviously we wish that he was here with us to celebrate but it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career.”