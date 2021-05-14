Vanessa Bryant Poses with Photo of Late Husband Kobe: ‘Love You Always’

This weekend, Kobe Bryant will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Vanessa Bryant's love for her husband Kobe Bryant never wanes.

Ahead of this weekend's 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the 39-year-old shared a picture of herself leaning on an oversized photo of the iconic basketball player, who died in a tragic helicopter crash alongside their daughter Gianna and seven others in January 2020.

Alongside the image, Vanessa wrote, "Love you always," tagging her late partner.

On Saturday, Kobe will be honored by Michael Jordan as a member of the 2020 class being inducted into the Hall of Fame. The ceremony was postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Kobe's standalone exhibit at the Hall of Fame in Massachusetts, which Vanessa helped design, will be unveiled, the Los Angeles Times reported. The exhibit is called "Kobe: A Basketball Life," and is a rare addition to the annual induction ceremony.

Items displayed will include portions of the court at Kobe's high school in Pennsylvania, as well as replicas of the five championship rings he helped the Los Angeles Lakers win. Other items featured will be the pair of sneakers he had on while scoring a career-high 81 points during a game in 2006. His Oscar-winning animated short film Dear Basketball will also be playing in the space.

"Vanessa really wanted the space partly to be reflective, and so Dear Basketball brings that part in," the hall's historian and curator Matt Zeysing told the Los Angeles Times. "… She wanted a space for if someone wanted to just reflect for longer than even 30 minutes that they would have the opportunity to do that."

Earlier this year, Vanessa opened up to PEOPLE about trying to focus on "finding the light in darkness" after losing her husband and daughter. She said that she gleans inspiration from Kobe and Gigi.