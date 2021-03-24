Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Late Daughter Gianna with Mambacita Tattoo

Vanessa Bryant revealed it took 8 hours for her to decide on the font for the meaningful tattoo

Vanessa Bryant is honoring the memory of her late daughter, Gianna, with a new tattoo.

On Tuesday, Vanessa revealed on Instagram that she received a new arm tattoo in remembrance of her 13-year-old daughter, who died alongside Kobe Bryant and seven others in a tragic helicopter accident in January 2020.

With help from tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado, Vanessa, 38, was inked with the word "Mambacita" on her arm, an homage to Gianna's nickname.

The artwork, which Vanessa revealed took "8 hours to decide on the font," also includes a heart over the "i" and a butterfly at the end of the word.

"Mambacita ❤️🦋 #Gianna #Gigi #2," Vanessa captioned her post revealing the tattoo.

Vanessa also included several videos on her Instagram Story documenting her tattoo process.

In one Story clip, Vanessa explained that Hurtado uses a single needle to draw the tattoo which "keep the lines clean."

While Vanessa said it took hours to come up with the design, as Hurtado is a "perfectionist," the actual inking process only took "5 mins."

Vanessa also shared videos of her 18-year-old daughter Natalia receiving her fourth tattoo, which was the word "muse" drawn on her finger.

The recent tattoo isn't Vanessa's first tattoo in honor of her late family members.

In June, Vanessa shared several videos on Instagram of herself getting tattooed in honor of her husband and daughter.

"I wanted my boo boo's @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me," she wrote in the caption for one series of videos, in which the same tattoo artist, Hurtado, inks a spot on her neck.

"@nikkohurtado came through for me," Vanessa added at the time. "Thank you! #inked #messagetransfer #BooBoo #throwback."

"Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi's sweet message transferred on me. #throwbacktoFebruary," Vanessa said in another post, revealing that she received the tattoos back in February.

Hurtado reposted one of Vanessa's videos, writing in the caption, "Truly honored to give you something to keep with you my friend. 🙏🏼"

Earlier this month, Vanessa opened up to PEOPLE about "finding the light in darkness" following the January accident.