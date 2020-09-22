Vanessa Bryant Responds to Mom's 'Beyond Hurtful' Interview About Their Relationship

Vanessa Bryant's mother Sofia Laine claimed in an interview that her daughter had kicked her out of her home

Vanessa Bryant is responding to her mother's comments about their relationship after the latter gave an interview claiming her daughter had kicked her out of her home.

This week, Bryant's mother Sofia Laine claimed in an interview with Univision that the 38-year-old forced her out of a family home, as well as made her return a car she used.

In response, Bryant — the widow of basketball player Kobe Bryant — told PEOPLE in a statement, "My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mom has the audacity to do an interview on TV talking negatively about me while shedding tears about a car and home that wasn’t in her name."

"She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied her apartment that I provide, and put the furniture in storage to appear as though she is without support," Bryant said. "My husband and I have financially supported her over the past 20 years, and I continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony."

Continued the statement, "Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive for my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away. Going forward, I see what is most important to my mom and it is beyond hurtful. I hope this public airing of our personal relations will stop here."

The late NBA star, 41, and the couple's second-oldest daughter Gianna, 13, died in a tragic January helicopter crash along with seven other people. The others killed in the Calabasas accident included 13-year-old Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, 46, 14-year-old Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, 46, John Altobelli, 56, Christina Mauser, 38, and the helicopter's pilot Ara Zobayan, 50.

Bryant is also mom to Natalia, 17, Bianka Bella, 3½, and 14-month-old Capri Kobe, all with her late husband.

