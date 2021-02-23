Vanessa Bryant Criticizes Meek Mill for 'Extremely Insensitive and Disrespectful' Lyric About Kobe

Meek Mill said on Twitter that he "apologized to [Vanessa Bryant] earlier" on Monday, "in private"

Meek Mill has apologized to Vanessa Bryant after she called the rapper out for his insensitive lyrics about her late husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

In a post to her Instagram Story on Monday, Vanessa shared a screengrab of lyrics from Mill's upcoming song with Lil Baby titled "Don't Worry (RIP Kobe)," which recently leaked online.

In the track, Mill raps, "This bitch I'm f—in' always tell me that she love me, but she ain't ever showed me / Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe." Kobe died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Wrote Vanessa in her post, "Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this."

Continued Kobe's widow: "If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

Later on Monday, Mill tweeted that he had apologized to Vanessa for his words in the song. Wrote Mill, 33, "I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public...Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!"

Before the apology tweet, Mill appeared to double down on defending his rap, writing on Twitter, "I don't think we on the same signal y'all .., I don't see what y'all see … I be looking at the net laughing like I did whet Upside-down face I say random s--- all day on social … it becomes a trend to hate on me every once in a while but I feed off that s--- ima beast literally."

Ahead of Vanessa's comments, social media users were already widely criticizing the rapper for the controversial lyric. Mill initially seemingly responded to the backlash in two evasive tweets last week.

"Somebody promo a narrative and y'all follow it....," he first wrote late last Wednesday night, appearing to negate the interpretation of his line. "Y'all internet antics cannot stop me ....s— like zombie land or something! Lol."

He followed up with a second Tweet, saying, "They paying to influence y'all now ... its [sic] almost like mind control 'wake up,'" wrote the "Dreams and Nightmares" hitmaker.