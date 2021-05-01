Vanessa Bryant Marks Late Daughter Gianna’s 15th Birthday with Touching Tribute: 'I Miss You Every Day'

Vanessa Bryant also announced she's launching a collection of apparel in Gianna's name that will raise money for the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation

Vanessa Bryant is paying tribute to her late daughter Gianna Bryant on what would have been her 15th birthday.

"Dear Gianna, Happy 15th Birthday! ❤️😘I love you!" Vanessa wrote in a touching message on Saturday, which she shared alongside a throwback shot of the pair smiling while embracing one another.



"I miss you everyday! I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you," she added. "I love you Mamacita!"

Sharing the same photo on her Instagram Stories, Vanessa added the caption, "Mommy, Daddy, Nani, B.B. and Koko love you and miss you so much!"

Kobe Bryant's sister Sharia Washington also commemorated the day, sharing a series of throwback shots of Gianna, who died in a January 2020 helicopter crash alongside her father and seven others.

"Happy 15th birthday Gigi❤️ You inspire us to do better and be better everyday. We love you and we miss you!" she wrote in the tribute.

Recently, Vanessa — who is also mother to Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and 22-month-old Capri —relaunched Kobe's charitable non-profit as Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nod to the father-daughter duo, to help empower young girls and provide equal opportunities to underserved athletes. It is a goal Kobe long championed.

Ahead of Gianna's 15th birthday, Vanessa debuted a collection of apparel that will benefit the foundation. Sweatpants offered by the organization come with a No. 2 on the left leg, which was Gianna's jersey number while playing basketball.

As she announced the news, Vanessa shared a series of photos that showed her and her daughters wearing the new collection. "In honor of my Gigi's 15th Birthday," she captioned one snap.

Vanessa recently spoke to PEOPLE about the grief she is enduring following the loss of her husband and daughter.

"I can't say that I'm strong every day," she told PEOPLE in March. "I can't say that there aren't days when I feel like I can't survive to the next."

"This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward," Vanessa added. "Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that's what I do."

Last year, Vanessa paid tribute to Gianna on her 14th birthday by penning a post to Instagram that called her "part of MY SOUL forever."

Vanessa also shared a picture of her wearing a red bracelet with "Gigi Bryant" and "Mambacita" written in white. She explained that Gianna loved to wear a red bow in her school pictures.

"I miss you so much everyday," she said at the time. "I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!"

In her own tribute last year, Natalia honored her little sister by posting a picture to Instagram of the two hugging.