The book, written by Kobe Bryant and Eva Clark, focuses on a young swimmer and his struggle with mental health

Vanessa Bryant Shares First Look at Late Husband Kobe's New Novel Geese Are Never Swans

Vanessa Bryant has shared the first details of the latest book from her late husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Geese Are Never Swans, a collaboration between Kobe and psychologist Eva Clark, is set to be released on July 21 by Granity Studios, Bryant's multi-media original content company. The YA novel focuses on a young swimmer named Gus who has his sights set on one day making the Olympics, but he first has to face the difficulties he is experiencing with his mental health.

"This story perfectly highlights the healing nature that lies within sports," Vanessa shared on Instagram Thursday, along with the book's cover.

According to Granity Studios, the novel was written in partnership with artists in the mental health community, including organizations such as The Hidden Opponent and The Michael Phelps Foundation.

The 288-page story is the fifth book from Kobe, who previously collaborated with writers, including Wesley King, for the popular The Wizenard Series. The latest entry for the collection, Season One, became a New York Times Best Seller in April.

During an appearance on PEOPLE Now in April, King revealed he and Kobe worked tirelessly on Season One and even went through six or seven drafts before perfecting it.

“This is an underdog story. This is a story about a kid who’s defined himself as being as the bottom of the bottom," King said. "He’s so used to losing so he believes he can only lose. So, this entire story is about redefining who we are and working towards our dreams."

"It’s a very Kobe-esque story," he added.

Before his death in a helicopter crash in January — which also claimed the lives of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others — Bryant was heavily focused on producing content for children.

In 2018, he launched The Punies, a scripted podcast series meant to teach life lessons to children through a medium similar to a Saturday morning cartoon.

“I wanted to give parents something they can listen to during the drive because we certainly needed something to listen to,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “We need something that’s fun, something that gets the kids ready to play, but also keeps things light and fun, and has a message for them before they engage in competition.”