Vanessa Bryant Marks 20th Wedding Anniversary with Late Husband Kobe Bryant: 'I Love You'

"I love you for now, forever and for always," Vanessa Bryant wrote in a loving message to the late NBA star

Vanessa Bryant is remembering her late husband Kobe Bryant on their anniversary.

On Sunday, Vanessa, 38, shared a happy moment from their romance in honor of her 20th wedding anniversary. "Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years. ❤️," she wrote alongside a photo of the couple sharing a kiss at the altar.

Reflecting on their love for one another, she went on to post an old video in which Kobe opened up about their enduring bond. "We have a good time together," he said in the clip. "I love her tremendously. We're best friends too. It's a blessing."

"I love you for now, forever and for always @kobebryant," Vanessa captioned the video.

Additionally, Vanessa received a thoughtful flower arrangement from Pau Gasol, who played on the Los Angeles Lakers with the late NBA star, his wife Catherine McDonnell and their daughter — who is named after Vanessa and Kobe's late daughter Gianna.

"Thank you," Vanessa wrote alongside a photo of the bouquet of roses arranged in the shape of a heart.

"Happy Anniversary to two incredible soulmates + 20 years of true love," McDonnell wrote on her Instagram Story. "We love you, V+KB."

Kobe and Vanessa first met on the set of a music video in 1999, when Kobe was 20 and Vanessa was 17. The basketball star proposed to Vanessa after she turned 18, and the pair tied the knot on April 18, 2001.

They went on to welcome four children together: daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, Capri, 1, as well as 13-year-old Gianna, who died alongside her father in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Earlier this year, Vanessa opened up to PEOPLE about the strength she gets from her "incredible" daughters

"They know mommy has hard days but when I see their faces when they realize that I've been crying, it makes me straighten up and push through for them," she said. "I counter it with making them smile about something. ... Always finding the light in darkness."

"I can't say that I'm strong every day [and] I can't say that there aren't days when I feel like I can't survive to the next," she continued, noting that on those days "my girls help me smile through the pain."