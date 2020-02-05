Vanessa Bryant Remembers 'Best Friend' and 'Best Daddy' Kobe Bryant: 'Miss You So Much'

Vanessa Bryant is honoring her late husband, Kobe Bryant, as much more than just her spouse after a tragic helicopter crash took the life of the Los Angeles Lakers legend on Jan. 26.

On Wednesday, Vanessa shared a heartwarming photo of Kobe on Instagram, highlighting him as her “best friend, the “best daddy” and a “loving husband.”

“Miss you so much,” she wrote of her “handsome,” “sweet,” “funny” and “silly” husband.

Vanessa, who also lost her 13-year-old daughter Gianna in the fatal crash, included a special phrase in the post that Kobe, 41, used to recite.

“Miss you saying, ‘Bonjourno principessa/reina,'” she recalled.

In addition to the photo, Vanessa also shared a video featuring Kobe during an old Extra interview where he adorably revealed his daughters simply call him “daddy” and said his wife was his “best friend.”

Since the crash, a source close to Vanessa tells PEOPLE, “The shock hasn’t entirely worn off.”

“She’s very tired; she hasn’t been sleeping. She’s worried about her girls, worried about what happens next.”

Over the past week, Vanessa has taken comfort in the many tributes that people have paid to Kobe and Gianna. “Every memorial means something to her,” says the insider. “Every memorial is important.”

The source also tells PEOPLE that Vanessa Bryant has a strong support system who is helping her get through the difficult days.

“She’s got people around her who are helping her: physically, emotionally, spiritually, mentally,” says the insider. “She has spent the last week surrounded by people who love her and want only the best for her. She’s really being loved and cared for. And so are the girls.”

Vanessa spoke out for the first time last week, telling fans in an emotional Instagram post that she is “devastated” over the loss of her “adoring” husband and their “beautiful, sweet” daughter.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers,” Vanessa wrote.

“We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” she said.

