Vanessa Bryant 'Grateful' to Have Kids and Family Around 2 Months After Tragedy: Source

Vanessa Bryant is happy to have her three children home nearly two months after the tragic deaths of her husband Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

A source tells PEOPLE that Vanessa, 37, “is so grateful to have her kids and family around” since Kobe and Gianna died on Jan. 26 in the Calabasas helicopter crash along with seven others.

Vanessa is also mom to daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and 9-month-old Capri.

Now, as California is on lockdown in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus virus, the source says the Bryant family is continuing to “stay at home like everyone else.”

Earlier this month, Vanessa shared a photo of Natalia all dressed up and ready to attend her high school dance. Ahead of the formal, Natalia posed for photos in front of a tribute mural painted to honor Kobe and Gianna.

“❤️ my babies. Natalia. #winterformal,” the mom captioned the photo, which featured a smiling Natalia, who was dressed in a blue and white polka dot dress.

At Kobe and Gianna’s memorial on Feb. 24, Vanessa tearfully spoke of how much she misses her late husband and daughter.

“My baby girl,” she said, taking a moment to compose herself. “Gianna Bryant is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul. She was always thoughtful.

The mom of four continued, “She was daddy’s girl but I know she loved her mamma. She was one of my very best friends.”

“Now for my soulmate,” Vanessa said before transitioning to words of remembrance about her husband, whom she married in 2001. “He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words. I have no idea how I deserved a man who loved or wanted me more than Kobe. We loved each other with our whole beings, two perfectly imperfect people making a beautiful family and raising our sweet and amazing girls.”