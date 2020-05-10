Vanessa Bryant commemorated Mother's Day at home with her daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, who turns 1 in June

Vanessa Bryant Marks First Mother's Day Since Deaths of Husband Kobe and Their Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant is marking another bittersweet holiday following the deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

On Sunday, the mother of four, 38, commemorated Mother's Day at home with her daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, who turns 1 in June.

Her daughters gave the matriarch a special book, titled Why I Love My Mom. "I love you so much @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri! Thank you!" Vanessa wrote on her Instagram Story.

Eldest daughter Natalia shared a tribute to her mother with a collage of photos on Instagram. "Happy Mother’s Day!" she wrote, to which Vanessa replied: "Thank you. I love you principessa."

Vanessa also posted photos of the many gifts and bouquets of flowers she received from her friends and loved ones, including Rachel Zoe, Ciara, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

The holiday comes two days after Vanessa filed a legal claim on Friday in regard to a collection of unauthorized photographs taken by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials that show the aftermath of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna.

Payton Chester, 13, Sarah Chester, 46, Alyssa Altobelli, 14, Keri Altobelli, 46, John Altobelli, 56, Christina Mauser, 38, and the helicopter's pilot Ara Zobayan, 50, were also killed in the crash.

Recently, Vanessa marked her first birthday without her husband and daughter. On Tuesday, she had a family dinner complete with balloon decorations, flower arrangements and tacos.

"You are the strongest person I know and I am so grateful to have you as my mom! I will always be the Ethel to your Lucy!" daughter Natalia wrote on a birthday card to her mother.

Earlier that same day, Vanessa revealed she discovered a letter from Kobe nearly four months after his shocking death. "Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life," she wrote on Instagram. "From, Tu Papi ❤️I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today. ❤️Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Vanessa's birthday also came just days after what would've been Gianna's 14th birthday.

In addition, April was a month of bittersweet memories for the Bryant family as they marked their first Easter since the crash as well as Vanessa and Kobe's wedding anniversary, the announcement of his Hall of Fame induction, and his sports fantasy novel Season One becoming a New York Times Best Seller.

"I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you," Vanessa shared on Instagram in her 19th-anniversary tribute to her late husband.