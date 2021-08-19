Vanessa Bryant Drops Off Daughter Natalia at USC: 'Today Was Rough' 

Vanessa Bryant previously said she knows her late husband Kobe Bryant is "so proud" of Natalia for being accepted to the school

Natalia Bryant is starting her freshman year of college!

On Thursday, Vanessa Bryant shared a selfie she took with Natalia, 18, and daughters Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, dropping off her oldest at the University of Southern California. The family was all smiles for move-in day, and Bianka even sported a USC shirt.

"Today was rough," Vanessa, 39, admitted. "This was before the tears came down."

She added, "Missing ✌🏽forever," presumably referring to her late daughter Gianna and husband Kobe Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.

"I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and FIGHT ON. ❤️💛," the proud mom said.

Natalia commented, "I love you!!!"

Vanessa announced her eldest daughter's college acceptance in March, posting an Instagram video of the high school senior reacting to the news.

"I got in!" Natalia, wearing a USC sweatshirt, said in the clip as she jumped up and down.

Vanessa celebrated her daughter's success and said that her late husband would have been "so proud" of the teen's accomplishments.

"Tears of joy," she began the March post. "I'm SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!!"

"Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded," she continued. "I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much!"

Earlier that month, Vanessa opened up to PEOPLE about how resilient Natalia has been following the tragic deaths of her father and younger sister last year.

"I'm extremely proud of Natalia," she said in the Women Changing the World issue.

"On top of her own grief, she has balanced her senior year of high school, applying to colleges, nurturing her sisters, and just recently signing her own modeling contract with IMG," she added, calling her eldest her "right-hand woman."

In June, the mom of four congratulated her daughter upon her high school graduation.