Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartfelt Book Dedication from Kobe & Sweet Photo of 10-Month-Old Daughter Capri

Baby Capri is growing up quickly!

On Saturday, Vanessa Bryant shared a sweet photo of herself giving her and her late husband Kobe Bryant's 10-month-old daughter Capri a kiss on the cheek.

"I love you Koko Bean 😘❤️," Vanessa, 38, wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of her baby girl who was wearing a cute cheetah outfit.

Many of Vanessa's famous friends commented on the sweet mother-daughter photo, including La La Anthony, who wrote, "😍😍😍😘😘Koko Bean😘."

"Gorgeous baby girl 💕," wrote Tia Mowry, while WNBA star Candace Parker commented, "She’s SOOOOOOOO pretty!!!"

Vanessa is also mother to daughters Natalia, 17, and 3-year-old Bianka.

Vanessa shared another Instagram on Saturday of the late Los Angeles Lakers star's book, Epoca the Tree of Ecrof: Island of the Gods, which includes a dedication to her inside: "For Vanessa. Thank you for always being the realist to my Dreamer."

The young adult book, created by Bryant and written by Ivy Claire, tells the story of two children who battle terrible evil and discover their inner strength along the way.

Vanessa captioned the post, "Always learning from the best. ❤️My Boo-Boo, my Dreamer.... 📖."

The late athlete also authored Legacy and the Queen, The Wizenard Series: Training Camp and The Wizenard Series: Season One.

Vanessa's heartfelt posts come days after a relative of pilot Ara Zobayan, who was flying the helicopter in the crash that killed Kobe and the couple's daughter Gianna, responded to the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa.

In their response, obtained by PEOPLE and filed in Los Angeles, Island Express Helicopters argued that Kobe, 41, and Gianna, only 13 at the time of the fatal crash, "had actual knowledge of all of the circumstances, particular dangers, and an appreciation of the risks involved and the magnitude thereof" of flying in the helicopter on Jan. 26.

Attorneys for the company claim that the late father and daughter thus "voluntarily assume the risk of the accident, injury, and damages."

In February, Vanessa filed her wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters and claimed that pilot Zobayan, who was piloting the flight at the time of the Calabasas, California, crash and died, "failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff," "failed to abort the flight when he knew of the cloudy conditions" and "failed to properly and safely operate the helicopter resulting in a crash."

Bryant and her daughters are seeking general, economic, and punitive damages.

On Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner released the autopsy reports for all nine victims of the helicopter crash, including John Altobelli, 56, Keri Altobelli, 46, Alyssa Altobelli, 14, Sarah Chester, 45, Payton Chester, 13, and Christina Mauser, 38.

"On Jan. 28, the cause of death for all nine decedents was certified as blunt trauma. The manner of death was certified as accident," the autopsy reports stated.

After news spread of the fatal crash in January, fans around the world quickly paid tribute to the five-time NBA champion and his daughter.

A public memorial for Bryant and Gianna was held on Monday, Feb. 24, a date that holds special significance for the Bryant family since Gianna wore jersey No. 2 at the Mamba Sports Academy, and Bryant wore No. 24 in the latter half of his career.

"She had the best laugh," Vanessa said during her speech at the memorial, which was billed as a celebration of life. "It was infectious, it was pure and genuine. Kobe and Gianna naturally gravitated toward each other. ”