Vanessa Bryant's daughter was also accepted into Loyola Marymount University this week, which her mother joked was "too far" away

Vanessa Bryant Congratulates Daughter Natalia for Getting Accepted to Another College 'Closer to Home'

The college acceptance letters won't stop coming in for Natalia Bryant!

On Friday evening, Vanessa Bryant revealed that her eldest daughter has now been accepted into the University of California, Irvine.

Sharing a copy of her daughter's acceptance letter on her Instagram Story, Vanessa, 38, included an array of celebratory stickers with the post, as she tagged Natalia's Instagram handle.

"Yay! Closer to home," the proud mom wrote alongside the screenshot.

Just a day earlier, Vanessa similarly revealed that Natalia, 18, had also been accepted into Loyola Marymount University. But in the caption of her post, Vanessa hinted that she is not ready to part with her eldest daughter quite yet.

"So glad you got accepted but too far... j/k," Vanessa wrote atop a photo of the campus shared on her Instagram Story.

Natalia has also been accepted to the University of Oregon and applied to New York University and the University of Southern California.

Although NYU is among the schools on Natalia's list, Vanessa previously admitted she hoped she would stay in California. "So cute. NYU is one of her top schools..@nataliabryant chose not to apply [early decision] to her top five schools. I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here. #CaliGirlForever," Vanessa said on social media.

Natalia is up for a busy year ahead, as in addition to attending college (somewhere) soon, she recently launched her modeling career, signing with IMG Models Worldwide last month.

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model," she said in a statement on Feb. 8. "There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

Vanessa Bryant on Grief, Love and "Finding the Light in Darkness": "Kobe and Gigi Motivate me to Keep Going"

Earlier this month, Vanessa shared with PEOPLE how resilient Natalia has been since the deaths of her father Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old sister Gianna last year.

"I'm extremely proud of Natalia," Vanessa said in the Women Changing the World issue.